The Morning Briefing: Trump Is More Presidential Out of Office Than Biden Is In

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is spending the day making amends for the weekend's unfortunate kayaking embarrassment.

Advertisement

It's very daunting to pause for a moment to ponder all of the chaos in the world right now. Today, of course, marks the one year anniversary of the horrific Hamas attacks on Israel. Even though that war is being waged thousands and thousands of miles from here, it's exposed a lot of ugliness here in the United States.

Instability has been raging throughout the land since COVID-19 pandemic first knocked us upside the head in the winter of 2020. Because our current president and vice president are are so monumentally inept, they've managed to make things worse.

This sure would be a nice time for the United States to have a calming, stabilizing presence in charge. Alas, that is not the case. In fact, a lot of people are asking who, if anyone, is in charge here in the Republic these days. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris might have the lofty titles, but they're AWOL when Americans need them.

Donald Trump, the man who the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media keep telling us isn't "fit to lead" is doing just that, however.

This is from Catherine:

Both at his second Butler rally and in his visits to Hurricane Helene victims, Donald Trump has gone out of his way to offer help and compassion to those who need it most. This stands in stark contrast to how Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, and their administration have utterly failed the hurricane victims. FEMA officials have been accused of never showing up and/or actively interfering with and blocking private relief efforts after the hurricane. Biden and Harris took days to go do photo ops in hurricane-affected areas, perhaps because Joe was vacationing and Kamala was campaigning. In contrast, Trump rushed to visit the hurricane victims. And during his Butler rally 2.0 speech, Trump made a great effort to focus on other people rather than himself, even though this was his triumphant return to a spot where he survived an attempted assassination. He even paused his rally for some minutes to ensure an audience member having a medical emergency was okay.

Advertisement

The Biden administration's lack of regard for the victims of Hurricane Helene has been truly appalling. Their hearts are bleeding all over the place for the people in Gaza and Lebanon. Americans who live in places that vote for a lot of Republicans aren't a priority though.

Obviously, it's Kamala Harris who is unfit to lead, and she is proving that right now. Rather than rise to the occasion during a time of crisis, Madame Veep has been running her modified basement campaign by hiding behind softball interviews, occasionally with some curious alternative media choices. This is from a RedState article written by my colleague Nick Arama:

Kamala Harris also went on a podcast called "Call Her Daddy" with host Alex Cooper. If you want to check out some of the topics the show has covered recently, they include oral sex and revenge porn. The two spent a lot of the time talking about abortion-related topics. She barely spent any time on the economy because she had no real answers there.

So very presidential!

We're all aware that pretty much everything that the MSM lapdogs write about Trump is the opposite of what is true. They are forever portraying him as a dark, angry man who's only running for president again because he is hell-bent on revenge.

In reality, he's running again because he truly loves this country and its people. The compassionate man who quickly got to work to help out those who were affected by the hurricane bears no resemblance Trump Derangement Syndrome-inspired caricature lefties read about in The New York Times and The Washington Post.

Advertisement

Donald Trump may not be in the Oval Office right now, but his actions regarding the hurricane victims have been far more presidential than anything Joe Biden has done. He's behaving like a world leader, while Biden and Harris seem to be priority-free.

Harris has actually been shrinking from the moment, giving Americans a glimpse of what a nightmare it would be if she were elected president and had to deal with a serious crisis. The woman shouldn't be left in charge of a goldfish, and Democrats think that she should have the nuke codes.

Yeah...no.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Big Brother Is Watching Your Car, Your License Plate, Bumper Stickers, Yard Signs...

Trump Shows Extraordinary Compassion as Biden-Harris Abandon Hurricane Victims

Butler Rally 2.0: Trump Praises U.S. Heroes, Proposes ‘Magnificent American Dream’

Yazidi Woman Rescued in Complex Operation in Gaza After 10 Years in ISIS and Hamas Custody

How to Disarm America With This One Simple Trick

Taiwan TV Series Will Explore What Happens if Beijing Invades

Feds Warn That October 7 Anniversary Could Bring Jihad Attacks in the U.S.

West Coast, Messed Coast™ — This Is What a Rigged Election Looks Like

Advertisement

Elon Musk Goes Full 'Dark MAGA' at Trump Rally

Pro-Hamas Journalist Sets Arm on Fire Outside White House

You May Not Know His Name, But You Probably Have Heard His Songs

‘Megalopolis’: Making Sense of Francis Ford Coppola’s Fever Dreams

Sunday Thoughts: Remembering God's Sovereignty After the Storm

Will the U.S./Israel Alliance Survive a Kamala Harris Presidency?

VIDEO: Hillary Demands ‘Total Control’ of Social Media Via Censorship

The Hurricane Relief-Industrial Complex Is Getting People Killed

Workers of the World, Unite — on Vacation

Episode #13: Rosh Hashanah During Wartime. Plus: Jerks on a Plane and Having a Blessed Day

Palestinian Thugs at UCLA Shut Down My Scheduled Speech. Now, YAF Is Suing.

Townhall Mothership

How Trump Will Commemorate the One-Year Anniversary of October 7th

No, really. SNL Trolls Tim Walz for Lying

Brutal. Kamala's Teleprompter Malfunctioned During Her Michigan Rally...And the Results Were Disastrous

America Last: Kamala Announces $157 Million for Lebanon

Tis the Season for the Media to Mask the 'Real Reforms' of Gun Control Activists

Columnist Thinks He's Been Clever By Suggesting We Arm Bears

Don't Scapegoat Constitutional Carry for Officer-Involved Shooting

Shut it, commie. Macron Calls for End to Funding for Israeli Arms

That Blessed Arrangement: Sunday Reflection

Michigan Democrats Are Nervous

Is Iran Becoming Desperate? Former Central Command General Thinks So.

Dem Apologist Dana Bash Tries to Cover for Harris-Biden Hurricane Failures—Lara Trump Not Having It

Advertisement

MAGA. Surprise Virtual Guest Sends Crowd Wild at Jason Aldean Concert

This Is a Joke, RIGHT?! X DRAGS Kamala Harris for Posting 'Busy' Interview Schedule for Upcoming Week

FLAWLESS Victory! Tim Walz Just CRUMBLES During Shannon Bream's VICIOUS Fact-Check/Interview (Watch)

She's HELPING: Watch Kamala Harris Awkwardly Pack Toiletry Bags for Hurricane Helene Victims

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #113: JD Vance Just Charmed Your Mom

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Florida Man Friday: He Found a New Way to Ride Out Hurricane Helene

EU, Gates Foundation’s Newest Racist Depopulation Scheme

You’ll Never Guess Why the American Ornithological Society Is Renaming Birds

America Last: U.S. Lavishes Disaster Relief, College Aid on Illegals

If We Meet ET in Space, We Should Try to Kill It

Kamala Harris Has a Joe Biden Problem

‘Fat Microaggressions’ and Their Deleterious Impacts on the Marginalized Obese Community

Around the Interwebz

HBO’s Superhero Satire ‘The Franchise’ Is Cathartic but Thin: TV Review

Halls of Torment is Diablo cranked up to 50,000 kills/hour

You Can Now Order a $200 South African Safari Through Uber

Bee Me

Thousands Of Migrant Farmworkers Head North In Preparation For The Democrat Ballot Harvest https://t.co/wMaoIo78Ow pic.twitter.com/c259wiOZ1J — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 6, 2024

Advertisement

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Le jardin de la France pic.twitter.com/6oxgARVp3R — Max Ernst (@artisternst) October 7, 2024

Kabana Comedy/Tunes