Episode #13: Rosh Hashanah During Wartime. Plus: Jerks on a Plane and Having a Blessed Day

Hey! It's lucky number 13 in our episode list!

This time out, Paula and I discuss how Jews are celebrating Rosh Hashanah this year with the anniversary of the October 7 attack on Israel coming up and Iran's recent missile attacks. How do you find the strength or desire to celebrate in the midst of war and destruction? And could Americans ever muster that kind of resolve?

Advertisement

In a recent speech, Pastor Rafael Cruz (Ted's father) called out pastors who keep saying, "God is in control" while the country and the world spin down the drain. Cruz says hiding behind that phrase is a cop-out. Personally, I think he has a point, but what would that actually look like?

An oaf on X thought it would be comical or insightful to intimate that Hurricane Helene was God's judgment on MAGA supporters. The response was about what you would expect.

Another oaf, the editor-in-chief of Mother Jones, Clara Jeffery, was triggered, affronted, scandalized, disenfranchised, victimized, and made generally intellectually and emotionally dyspeptic because a flight attendant wished her a "blessed night." She said the comment was an indicator of "CHRISTIAN NATIONALISM!" As Moe Howard once astutely observed, "Every time you think, you weaken the nation."

Also, I disclose my hatred for lemon meringue pie; we talk about Paula's Jell-O disaster and how I lied to my wife about liking sweet potatoes.

Advertisement

All that and more on this edition of "The Intersection of Faith and Politics!"

At this point, you know the drill: You can listen to the pod here or on Apple and Spotify. Please leave us five nice big stars and a kind review. You can help support us by becoming a VIP member. Not only do you help pay the freight for the podcast, but you get access to all sorts of nifty perks. To get started, click here and use promo code FIGHT for a 50% discount.