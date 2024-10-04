The Hurricane Relief-Industrial Complex Is Getting People Killed

Kevin Downey Jr. | 5:44 PM on October 04, 2024
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

I knew I smelled a stink badger in the perfume aisle when the Mockingbird media myrmidons weren't descending on the areas Hurricane Helene ravaged and weren't writing much about the storm either, despite the brutal stories of death and survival on X.

Once upon a time, Anderson Cooper was eager to beclown himself for storm ratings.

Those days are gone.

I just went to CNN, and most stories were dedicated to brainwashing CNN's dwindling audience that Trump is a ghastly hobgoblin. Their most prominent story on the storm was "fact-checking" Trump's statement that the Biden-Harris administration was getting "universally negative" reviews on their hurricane response efforts, like this one:

FACT-O-RAMA! CNN also claimed that Hunter Biden's laptop was "Russian disinformation" and that "right-wing media" told people to take horse dewormer to fight COVID. Anyone still watching CNN is a weapons-grade dunderbutt.

I suspect the lack of stories on the storm and the cruelly slow response to help those affected likely came as an order from the White House and for various nefarious reasons.

We recently found out that the Biden-Harris administration looted the FEMA coffers of at least $1 billion and spent it on hotels, food, plane tickets, and free debit cards for our replacements, which the Democrats have been gavaging over our borders.

Ukraine gets their multi-billion dollar taste of our taxes too. Americans, many still without enough food and water, score a whopping $750, which they'll get later, if at all.

It's one thing to take care of illegal immigrants and the military-industrial complex as Americans suffer, but now the story seems to be getting darker. FEMA is allegedly turning away volunteers bringing supplies.

Transportation failure Pete Buttgiggles banned civilian drones from flying over the carnage. 

A helicopter pilot volunteer claims he flew a woman to safety and he was told he would be arrested if he went back to the woman's home to retrieve his son, whom he left there to save the woman.

A volunteer claims he learned the hard way that FEMA is denying donated supplies as it has a "preferred vendor" list. In other words, there is money to be made on the relief efforts, and Uncle Sam wants his cut.

Elon Musk is also reporting that the feds are thwarting his efforts to deliver free Starlink internet hardware connections to devastated areas.

The truth will eventually come out, but will FEMA get its act together in time to save a few people? Or maybe stalling their relief efforts and scuttling those of civilian rescuers are all part of the plan. 

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey Jr. Is a comedian, columnist, and radio show host. When he isn't writing or performing, he is collecting surf records and practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment—the Atomic Bunker—looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale. You can hear KDJ crush the commies and punish the pedos on "The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show" every Monday-Friday from 10-11 am at LINEWSRADIO.com.

