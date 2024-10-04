The Hurricane Relief-Industrial Complex Is Getting People Killed

I knew I smelled a stink badger in the perfume aisle when the Mockingbird media myrmidons weren't descending on the areas Hurricane Helene ravaged and weren't writing much about the storm either, despite the brutal stories of death and survival on X.

Once upon a time, Anderson Cooper was eager to beclown himself for storm ratings.

CNN continues their tradition of #FakeNews. Anderson Cooper stands in a ditch by the side of a road to exaggerate the depth of the flooding. pic.twitter.com/Pt051Htgys — RAMZPAUL (@ramzpaul) September 16, 2018

Those days are gone.

I just went to CNN, and most stories were dedicated to brainwashing CNN's dwindling audience that Trump is a ghastly hobgoblin. Their most prominent story on the storm was "fact-checking" Trump's statement that the Biden-Harris administration was getting "universally negative" reviews on their hurricane response efforts, like this one:

Kamala Fails Again.



Today, they're reporting FEMA was "coming out tomorrow" to provide aid. Six days later. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/ggUvItFDi3 — Free River Girl (@ChazDogs) September 30, 2024

FACT-O-RAMA! CNN also claimed that Hunter Biden's laptop was "Russian disinformation" and that "right-wing media" told people to take horse dewormer to fight COVID. Anyone still watching CNN is a weapons-grade dunderbutt.

I suspect the lack of stories on the storm and the cruelly slow response to help those affected likely came as an order from the White House and for various nefarious reasons.

We recently found out that the Biden-Harris administration looted the FEMA coffers of at least $1 billion and spent it on hotels, food, plane tickets, and free debit cards for our replacements, which the Democrats have been gavaging over our borders.

Ukraine gets their multi-billion dollar taste of our taxes too. Americans, many still without enough food and water, score a whopping $750, which they'll get later, if at all.

How is the US GOVERNMENT running out of money for Hurricane Helene victims?! They were able to find $63.1 BILLION and counting for Ukraine. FEMA spent over a BILLION on illegal immigrants. But the Americans in Appalachia? $750 bucks. THIS IS AN INSULT. pic.twitter.com/4ehnjpc3nd — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) October 3, 2024

It's one thing to take care of illegal immigrants and the military-industrial complex as Americans suffer, but now the story seems to be getting darker. FEMA is allegedly turning away volunteers bringing supplies.

Transportation failure Pete Buttgiggles banned civilian drones from flying over the carnage.

A helicopter pilot volunteer claims he flew a woman to safety and he was told he would be arrested if he went back to the woman's home to retrieve his son, whom he left there to save the woman.

A volunteer claims he learned the hard way that FEMA is denying donated supplies as it has a "preferred vendor" list. In other words, there is money to be made on the relief efforts, and Uncle Sam wants his cut.

If you are wondering why citizens are being turned away that are coming to help NC and TN - you'll want to hear my experience as someone who has been doing this as a private citizen for almost a decade.



I was able to get into, and out of Asheville. We brought food, water, fuel… pic.twitter.com/EO5NJRdTEN — Ryan Tyre 🇺🇸 (@ryantyre) October 2, 2024

Elon Musk is also reporting that the feds are thwarting his efforts to deliver free Starlink internet hardware connections to devastated areas.

SpaceX engineers are trying to deliver Starlink terminals & supplies to devastated areas in North Carolina right now and @FEMA is both failing to help AND won’t let others help. This is unconscionable!!



They just took this video a few hours ago, where you can see the level of… pic.twitter.com/abpOsfNenF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2024

The truth will eventually come out, but will FEMA get its act together in time to save a few people? Or maybe stalling their relief efforts and scuttling those of civilian rescuers are all part of the plan.