Elon Musk Goes Full 'Dark MAGA' at Trump Rally

Elon Musk didn’t just attend Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pa., he also took the stage alongside Trump and delivered a speech that left no room for doubt about his commitment to the MAGA cause.

Musk, clad in black pants, a black sport coat, an "Occupy Mars" t-shirt, and a black "Make America Great Again" hat, declared, “I’m not just MAGA, I’m Dark MAGA,” a phrase that’s sure to resonate among the crowd eager for bold action in such a consequential election.

Musk started by praising Trump’s toughness, saying, “The true test of someone’s character is how they behave under fire.” He drew a sharp contrast between Trump and Biden, stating, “We had one president who couldn’t climb a flight of stairs and another who was fist-pumping after getting shot. Fight! Fight! Fight! Blood coming down the face.”

"Now, America is the home of the brave," he continued. "There's no truer test than courage under fire."

For Musk, that moment was clearly a rallying cry for Americans who want strength and resilience in their leaders.

Musk continued by saying he feels this is the most important election of our lifetime—and he clearly didn't mean it as hyperbole.

"The other side wants to take away your freedom of speech. They wanna take away your right to bear arms... they wanna take away your right to vote effectively. You've got fourteen states now that don't require voter ID. California—where I used to live—just passed a law banning voter ID for voting. I still can't believe that's real. So how are you supposed to have a good, proper election if there's no ID?"

For Musk, this election can be boiled down to preserving democracy. “Free speech is the bedrock of democracy... President Trump must win to preserve the Constitution,” he told the crowd. "He must win to preserve democracy in America."

The crowd cheered repeatedly, "We will vote! We will vote! We will vote!"

"This is a must-win situation. Must win. So I have one ask for everyone in the audience, everyone who watches this video, and everyone in the live stream. There's one request. It's very important. Register to vote. Okay? And get everyone you know and everyone you don't know, drag them to register to vote. There's only two days left to register to vote in Georgia and Arizona. Forty-eight hours. Like, text people now. Now!"

Musk then offered a grim prediction if Trump doesn't win.

"And then make sure they actually do vote. If they don't, this will be the last election," he said. "That's my prediction. Nothing's more important. Nothing's more important. So get everyone you know. Everyone. So, speaking to people out there, everyone in the crowd, I think, is already convinced. But for people out there that are watching the video, watching the livestream, you need to get everyone you know—everyone at work, your friends, family, tech text groups, your social media, everything. Get them to register to vote right now."

In the end, Musk closed with a final rallying cry: “Vote! Vote! Vote! Fight! Fight! Fight! Vote! Vote! Vote!” It was a fitting conclusion to a speech that echoed the passion and urgency of the 2024 election.

Watch the entire speech here:

The Full Speech of @elonmusk at Donald Trump's Rally in Butler, P.A. pic.twitter.com/FFbX3nLNU7 — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) October 6, 2024

