Sunday Thoughts: Remembering God's Sovereignty After the Storm

Here in the Southeast, we’ve had a rough couple of weeks. Hurricane Helene did an astonishing amount of damage to much of the region, and many places will take weeks or maybe months to get back to normal. Wind damage is prevalent, and a lot of areas are dealing with the effects of flooding.

Advertisement

On my way to a small group at church on Sunday evening, I drove over the bridge that crosses the Alcovy River next to an old train trestle. The river was up higher than I’ve seen it in a long time, but I know that other places not far from me have it worse off than I can ever imagine. My prayers are with everyone who is dealing with the aftermath of Helene.

On top of Helene’s fury, metro Atlanta is dealing with gas leaks, water main breaks, and a chemical plant fire. It’s enough to make you wonder what’s going on — and who’s in control.

God’s Word reminds us Who’s in control. This passage, Isaiah 43:1-3a, is one reminder that I’ve seen several times during these tough last few days:

But now thus says the Lord, he who created you, O Jacob, he who formed you, O Israel: “Fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by name, you are mine. When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and through the rivers, they shall not overwhelm you; when you walk through fire you shall not be burned, and the flame shall not consume you. For I am the Lord your God, the Holy One of Israel, your Savior.

Lucy Kemp, the daughter of Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Ga.), writes devotions for subscribers to the governor’s email list. Shortly after Helene hit, she wrote a devotion based on this verse (emphasis in the original):

Advertisement

The strongest reminder we need during this time is that God is our refuge. He is stronger than any storm.



There will be many storms in this life — both physical and metaphorical — but the Lord promises to walk through them with us. He is ahead of us and beside us as we navigate them and He promises that we will not be alone. What a Savior!



Lean into Him and stand strong in the fact that even when the storms rage, He is sovereign.

The ESV Study Bible cross-references this verse to Isaiah 41:10, in which God promises, “fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

Related: Sunday Thoughts: The Resurrection and the Hope of God's Sovereignty



The psalmist reminds us:

God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear though the earth gives way, though the mountains be moved into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam, though the mountains tremble at its swelling. Psalm 46:1-3 (ESV)

“The Scriptures paint a picture of a God who walks with us and before us (Deuteronomy 31:8),” writes Amanda Idleman at Bible Study Tools. “Of his protective, mothering power that covers us like a hen covers its chicks with its feathers (Psalm 91:4). Of a God that has our names tattooed on his hands (Isaiah 49:16) and holds us with his right hand (Isaiah 41:13). He is with us and gives us what we need for every circumstance we may face in this life.”

Advertisement

The world has always been fraught with danger, and we face difficulties every day. But we’re not alone. God is sovereign, He’s in control, and He takes care of His people.

Hours before He went to the cross, Jesus told His disciples, “I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world” (John 16:33, ESV).

The God Who conquered death, hell, and the grave has you in His hands. Never forget that, even when times seem bleak and difficulties pile up.