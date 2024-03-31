Sunday Thoughts: The Resurrection and the Hope of God's Sovereignty

Today, we commemorate the most important event in history:

The women who had come with him from Galilee followed and saw the tomb and how his body was laid. Then they returned and prepared spices and ointments. On the Sabbath they rested according to the commandment. But on the first day of the week, at early dawn, they went to the tomb, taking the spices they had prepared. And they found the stone rolled away from the tomb, but when they went in they did not find the body of the Lord Jesus. While they were perplexed about this, behold, two men stood by them in dazzling apparel. And as they were frightened and bowed their faces to the ground, the men said to them, “Why do you seek the living among the dead? He is not here, but has risen. Remember how he told you, while he was still in Galilee, that the Son of Man must be delivered into the hands of sinful men and be crucified and on the third day rise.” And they remembered his words, and returning from the tomb they told all these things to the eleven and to all the rest. Luke 23:55-24:9 (ESV)

Advertisement

Christians throughout the world are celebrating Easter the day this column posts although our Orthodox brothers and sisters will remember Jesus’ resurrection on May 5. We may commemorate in different ways — from quiet outdoor sunrise services to choirs in cathedrals to joyous praises in auditoriums. One thing that we have in common is the gratitude that we will express to God for sending His son to die for our sins and to defeat death, hell, and the grave on the third day.

Related: Sunday Thoughts: History's Ultimate Defining Moment

I saw a graphic this week that resonated with me. The caption read, “The cross proves that Jesus is fully human, but the empty tomb proves that Jesus is fully God.” His status as fully God also means that He’s in control, which is good news!

Some friends of mine have gone through rough times lately. Two friends are going through divorces; both women have definite biblical grounds for divorcing their husbands, but that doesn’t make it easy. They’re dealing with financial issues that go along with raising kids alone. Two other friends are grieving the loss of their husbands.

Another friend of mine has been dealing with mental health struggles for several months. Last Sunday at church, he mentioned that it’s only his faith in Jesus that is allowing him to cope with his issues and defeat those demons.

When times are difficult — and when times are good — it helps us to remember that God is in control. Knowing that God is sovereign gives us hope when we need it most, and God’s sovereignty can also help us to remember that our tough times are nothing compared to eternity.

Advertisement

As the Apostle Paul reminded the church in Corinth:

But we have this treasure in jars of clay, to show that the surpassing power belongs to God and not to us. We are afflicted in every way, but not crushed; perplexed, but not driven to despair; persecuted, but not forsaken; struck down, but not destroyed; always carrying in the body the death of Jesus, so that the life of Jesus may also be manifested in our bodies. For we who live are always being given over to death for Jesus’ sake, so that the life of Jesus also may be manifested in our mortal flesh. So death is at work in us, but life in you. Since we have the same spirit of faith according to what has been written, “I believed, and so I spoke,” we also believe, and so we also speak, knowing that he who raised the Lord Jesus will raise us also with Jesus and bring us with you into his presence. For it is all for your sake, so that as grace extends to more and more people it may increase thanksgiving, to the glory of God. So we do not lose heart. Though our outer self is wasting away, our inner self is being renewed day by day. For this light momentary affliction is preparing for us an eternal weight of glory beyond all comparison, as we look not to the things that are seen but to the things that are unseen. For the things that are seen are transient, but the things that are unseen are eternal. 2 Corinthians 4:7-18 (ESV)

This Easter, as we celebrate and remember Jesus’ resurrection, let’s not forget how the empty tomb reminds us of the sovereignty of God and how it gives us hope in both good and bad times.