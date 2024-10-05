How to Disarm America With This One Simple Trick

I know the commies want to flush the Constitution like a witness gerbil after a Diddy party (what, editors?), but this double-barrelled assault on the 1st and 2nd Amendments has become a crashing bore.

As one vacant galaxy of tatterdemalions harp on the need to silence We the People over so-called misinformation, disinformation, or "hate speech," another wanker wodge is waving a list of gun death victims, demanding you obeisantly surrender your guns, you know, for the safety of society, you narcissist!

But I didn't murder anyone, and neither did you.

Now let's talk about those "gun deaths," why there are so many, and why most of them are black men.

Why are so many "gun violence" victims black dudes?

The simple answer: Democrats. The abstruse answer is that Democrats are more than happy to allow the slaughter of black men for their end goal—to take away your firearms, you filthy patriot.

Check out this commie plan to take guns away from freedom-loving, peace-abiding Americans of every skin color.

1. In order to disarm us, the Democrats rely on data showing piles of perforated bodies, and who better for the commies to sacrifice than black men?

Leftist media stooges like to say, "Gun deaths disproportionately affect black people," as though a gun magically discharges when a black man walks by. Here is the reality: Democrats keep many black folks, especially men, fighting in our big cities and fighting each other. As of late, Chicago state's attorney, Kim Foxx, refuses to prosecute black men busted with illegal guns found in traffic stops, you know, because of "systemic racism," knowing full well that the leading killers of black men are black men.

Kim Foxx is either too stupid to see that she is a pawn or is an active communist who will perpetuate black-on-black murder for the end goal of disarming Americans.

FACT-O-RAMA! Democrats weep about so-called "systemic racism" as the excuse for the carnage of black-on-black violence. White libs are not even allowed to discuss the matter. But the Democrats need black men to kill each other so they can point to the race-free gun stats and say "Look at how many people are dying! Now give us your guns like those idiots in Australia did."

Once upon a time, black people voted for Republicans, the party that freed the slaves. But President Lyndon Johnson, who opposed civil rights for much of his career, allegedly had a plan to compel black people to "vote for Democrats for the next 200 years."

Feel free to tell your jackpudding, leftist cousin that, no, the two parties did NOT switch sides.

2. Most of this so-called "gun violence" kills black men, and it happens in our nation's big, blue toilet cities like:

Check out this map of U.S. shootings.

Following the shootings on this map from Boston to Hartford, Conn., to NYC to Philadelphia to Baltimore to Washington, D.C., we see massive violence. Ditto Los Angeles. All in traditionally Democrat-led towns.

"But KDJ, I see a LOT of shootings in the South, which frequently votes for Republicans. Whaddaya gotta say about that?"

Read this:

FACT-O-RAMA! The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing black people that Democrats are on their side, and that Republicans—who freed them—are now somehow "racists."

Democrats love it when black people shoot each other so they can gather the gruesome crime stats and use them as a reason to disarm Americans, like tyrants before them.

What have we learned?

We have learned that the inconvenient truth about "gun violence" is that most of it comes from black men ventilating black men in record numbers, but we peckerwoods are "racist" if we talk about it. We have learned that Democrats, who perpetuate the carnage., hope to use these stats to take guns away from every American. Voting for Democrats will get more black folks killed.

