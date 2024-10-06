Pro-Hamas Journalist Sets Arm on Fire Outside White House

As the pro-Hamas people let their antisemitic freak flags fly once more with the anniversary of October 7 upon us, one guy evidently decided that lighting his left arm on fire was a great way to protest against Israel's ongoing war against Hamas and Hezbollah.

Some journalist named Samuel Mena, Jr., pulled this little stunt yesterday in front of the White House as part of a pro-Palestine demonstration, evidently wanting to copy Aaron Bushnell, the Air Force servicemember who self-immolated in front of the Israeli embassy in February, but without the same level of commitment.

Mena, according to his blog, is an Arizona-based journalist. He goes off on quite a tangent in the post he wrote before setting his arm on fire. Unsurprisingly, he is a Trump hater, who prattles on about the former president being a liar:

"When 2020 rolled around, the American people VOTED and said no! You will not look us in the eyes whenwe are unhappy with what we see, and tell us we've got it wrong. We misunderstand. We misheard. We misread. We voted to save Democracy. That's what was at stake.

Mena then goes on to express disappointment in Biden and the Democrats, but not for any real reasons like crippling our energy (he says we're producing more oil now) or wanting to get rid of the filibuster (which he sounds like would be a good thing), before finally yammering, in all caps:

"A GENOCIDE OF THE PALESTINIAN PEOPLE IS OCCURRING AT THE HANDS OF THE STATE OF ISRAEL AND AMERICA HAS FINANCED IT WITH YOUR TAX DOLLARS."

Fellow PJ Media writers have done a very good job of explaining how what is going on in Israel is not, in fact, a genocide, and Hamas is fully responsible for all of the civilian deaths that have occurred since the Jewish State began retaliating for October 7.

Anyway, he concluded his wall of text by saying, "To the 10 thousand children in Gaza that have lost a limb in this conflict, I give my left arm to you. I pray my voice was able to raise up yours, and that your smiles never disappear." He screamed, "We spread the misinformation," while his arm burned.

As my other fellow PJ Media writers have also written, the Gaza Health Ministry, run by Hamas, has been caught lying about civilian casualty numbers multiple times.

So when Mena lit his left arm on fire Saturday evening, fellow protesters and police very quickly put it out, and he is in the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Overall, I give him an A+ for long-winded virtue-signaling but an F on his commitment to the cause.

