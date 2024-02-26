Air Force Member Self-Immolates Outside Israeli Embassy

The Israel-Hamas war has proven to be one of the most polarizing issues in the country, as leftists have staged massive protests in support of Palestine and by extension Hamas. But evidently, this member of the Air Force felt so passionate about it that he set himself on fire in protest outside the Israeli embassy in Washington.

TMZ reported that the currently unidentified man appeared in front of the embassy in uniform and supposedly said he would "no longer be complicit in genocide" before he impersonated Thich Quang Duc. Task and Purpose added he shouted "Free Palestine" multiple times throughout his little stunt before authorities extinguished him and hauled him off to the hospital, where he is being treated for "critical life-threatening injuries."

I'm not one to take much pleasure from other people's pain, but it is hard to feel sympathy for this guy. A member of the United States Air Force set himself on fire, in uniform no less, for a territory that hates everything America stands for.

While it is doubtful any of the other pro-Hamas crazies running around this country would have taken it this far, at least they have the decency to be civilians while engaging in their protests. Still, one must wonder how we got to this point.

Why are Americans, including our own troops, minimizing and excusing the perpetrators of the single worst attack on Jews since the Holocaust on October 7? What drives them to downplay the utterly horrific reports of sexual violence carried out by Hamas on that terrible day?

How can they ignore the thoroughly documented fact that Hamas intentionally hides among the people of Gaza and deliberately puts them in harm's way when Israel retaliates to make them look bad? And how can Americans do all that to the point where a member of its military sets himself on fire in protest of Israel finally seeking to wipe out Hamas once and for all?

I am willing to give some the benefit of the doubt when they say that they are concerned about the civilians caught in the crossfire. War is hell, as Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman said, and nobody wants to see innocents die.

The problem is that the people of Gaza have supported Hamas to the point of voting them into power for over twenty years, and more than a few civilians gleefully partook in the atrocities of October 7.

The Palestinian Authority's education system regularly demonizes Jews and Israel in particular, training new jihadis every generation to keep the war going until they or Israel is destroyed.

And the funny thing is that Hamas openly said that it will not stop with Israel and will fight until the entire world is under its banner. Of course, that is the mission of all jihadists, but only Hamas has good publicity thanks to sympathizers here in the U.S. and embedded within the United Nations.

Clearly, Hamas' PR people are doing an excellent job when an American active-duty Air Force member self-immolates on its behalf in front of Israel's embassy in Washington and a woman had a pro-Palestine sticker on her gun when she opened fire on Joel Osteen's megachurch.

