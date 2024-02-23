Israeli Ambassador: ‘In Gaza, Hamas Is the UN’

The Israeli ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Gilad Erdan, insisted that the depth of the ties between terrorist Hamas and UNRWA makes the latter nothing short of a “terrorist organization.”

Advertisement

Erdan is never one to mince words, and his anger is understandable in that the UN continues to demand Israel agree to a ceasefire even though it would simply help Hamas. The Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant recently said that intelligence showed 30 that UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) employees participated in the horrific Oct. 7 massacre, the single worst day of slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust. The UN consistently supports the Gazans while targeting and bashing Israel, and now that disgusting behavior makes sense — UN employees are part of Hamas.

Erdan stated, “UNRWA has proven to be an instrumental part of Hamas’s terror machine, which makes UNRWA itself a terrorist organization.” Hence, whatever the UN says about Gaza and Israel is suspect.

“This is why every report, every statement or number provided by the UN cannot be trusted,” Erdan added. “In Gaza, dear colleagues, Hamas is the UN and the UN is Hamas.”

It has been proven that UNRWA is part of the Hamas terror machine, which makes it a terror organization! It is no longer possible to believe any report or data provided by the UN. In Gaza, Hamas is the UN, and the UN is Hamas!



Watch and retweet >> pic.twitter.com/pHlfhnqjU0 — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) February 20, 2024

Indeed, 23% of UNRWA men are reportedly tied to Hamas, and almost half of UNRWA employees have close relatives with jihadi ties. Not only that, UN schools train kids to admire and imitate terrorists. Terrorists have repeatedly stashed weapons in UN buildings or with UN equipment over the years. Israel Defense Forces reportedly found a Hamas command tunnel under UNRWA Gaza headquarters. The UN relief chief was even so brazen as to claim recently that Hamas is not a terrorist organization!

Advertisement

The terrorist infiltration in UNRWA is so horrendous that human rights lawyer Hillel Neuer accused the UN agency of being “terrorism-infested.” The attorney has extensive documentation to back up his arguments, as he has been reporting on UNRWA terror ties for nine years.

Erdan also slammed the suggestion of a ceasefire, which many around the world — including Joe Biden and the UN — have urged. “Will a ceasefire bring home the hostages? Will a ceasefire eliminate Hamas?” Erdan asked. “Will a ceasefire disarm Hezbollah, the Houthis, and all the other Iranian terrorist proxies in our region?” Of course not.

I made it clear to the Council that a ceasefire will not return the hostages, will not destroy Hamas, and will not disarm Hezbollah and the Houthis‼️



I said to the members, “…a 4-year-old and a baby were taken hostage by Hamas, and most of you choose to support a ceasefire?… pic.twitter.com/QG87NoKleh — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) February 20, 2024

“With a ceasefire in place, Hamas will regroup, rearm, and their next attempt to genocide against Israelis will only be a question of when, not if,” Erdan emphasized. Israel knows that truth from long and tragic experience. Erdan brought up a mother and children who Hamas kidnapped and took to Gaza.

“So tell me, distinguished council members, a four-year-old and a baby were taken hostage by Hamas, among others, and most of you choose to support a ceasefire? Why do you want to leave them in Gaza? Do you not see how immoral that is?” Unfortunately, the jihad-sympathizing UN is unlikely to care possibly because, UNRWA aside, there are 50 Muslim nations and only one Jewish state.

Advertisement

The Israeli ambassador asked if the UN council members had considered the baby and the other 130+ hostages in “dark terror tunnels” when they voted for a ceasefire. “Your calls for a ceasefire empower Hamas, giving them hope to stay in power. This does not ensure security, it prevents it,” Erdan added. He’s absolutely right. A ceasefire would be a gift to Hamas. But no doubt that’s exactly why the terrorist-tied UN wants a ceasefire.