UN Relief Chief: Hamas ‘Not a Terrorist Group’

The Emergency Relief Coordinator for the United Nations, whose employees have been caught actively participating in terrorism and joining Hamas, assures the world that Hamas is not a terrorist organization.

“Hamas is not a terrorist group for us, as you know, it is a political movement,” Martin Griffiths told Sky News Wednesday, according to The Jerusalem Post. Sure, they regularly and brutally murder and rape women and children and their stated goals include continuing the massacre until Israel no longer exists, but Hamas also mishandles Gazan government agencies and issues falsified casualty counts.

Yes, Hamas is largely in political control of the Gaza Strip. The overwhelming majority of Gazans support jihad against Israel, and UN schools train kids to admire and imitate terrorists, so that’s not surprising. But just because a terrorist group is in political control of an area does not mean that it is a “political movement and not a terrorist organization.” So much for Griffiths’ claim of “total understanding” of Oct. 7’s “trauma” for Israel.

Griffiths continued, “But I think it is very very difficult to dislodge these groups without a negotiated solution, which includes their aspirations.” The problem with that is that Hamas’s explicit aspirations are wiping Israel off the map and slaughtering its citizens. Israel cannot negotiate peace with a jihad group that has amply proved by years of words and actions that genocide of Israelis is its primary goal. The so-called Palestinians do not want a two-state solution (indeed, they already have their own state: Jordan); they want the obliteration of Israel.

The UN stooge also whined about how difficult it is to get aid into Gaza or evacuate Gazans elsewhere. No acknowledgment of how hard the Israelis tried to evacuate Palestinians at the start of the war, only to find Hamas aggressively blocking civilian evacuations (in fact, Griffiths said the UN wouldn’t help with enforced evacuations of Gazans to safety). No acknowledgment that any aid into Gaza is dangerous since Hamas totally controls the area, and Hamas has a track record of hoarding supplies while its people are deprived.

Griffiths does not support Israeli military activities in Rafah, though they already led to the rescue of hostages. Hamas uses human shields, so Gazan civilians will inevitably be caught up in war.

While Griffiths did admit that Israel was willing to coordinate with the UN, according to the Jerusalem Post, he refused to face the reality that Israel is a democratic nation, the only Jewish nation, facing a genocidal enemy on their doorstep and the hostility of 50 Muslim-majority nations globally.

Griffiths wasn’t done with his idiocy, either. “I cannot think of an example offhand of a place where a victory through warfare has succeeded against a well-entrenched group, terrorist or otherwise,” he intoned. Ever heard of the Nazis and World War II, Mr. Griffiths? Or the Abbasid overthrow of the Umayyads? Or the American Revolution? Or the Republicans and Unionists versus the Confederates (Democrats) during the Civil War? Or Oliver Cromwell’s coup of the British monarchy?

Right or wrong, good or bad, different political groups have been successfully overthrowing other entrenched political groups throughout much of history. Considering that a Hamas leader has vowed to commit the Oct. 7 atrocities “again and again” and that Hamas always violates ceasefires, warfare seems to be Israel’s only option for survival. Then again, 23% of UNRWA men are reportedly tied to Hamas, and almost half of UNRWA employees have close relatives with jihadi ties, so Griffiths’s lies are par for the course with the Israel-hating UN.

The Hamas terrorist attacks on Oct. 7 included the decapitating, mutilating, raping, and burning alive of innocent Israeli men, women, and children, even babies. Yet Griffiths is justifying Hamas! The UN and its UNRWA are actively assisting and/or participating in terrorism. Israel’s UN ambassador Gilad Erdan had a point when he accused Griffiths of being a “terror collaborator.”

The Arabs have been refusing peace with Israel ever since Israel’s modern rebirth. The Palestinians wage constant jihad — over 5,300 terrorist attacks on Israelis just in 2022, for instance — and deny Israel’s right to exist. The Palestinian Authority (PA) also financially incentivizes terrorism, and Islamic scriptures endorse killing Jews.

Nor will Hamas be satisfied with destroying Israel. Senior Hamas official Mahmoud Al-Zahar declared in 2022 that “we are not talking about liberating our land alone… the entire 510 million square kilometers of Planet Earth will come under [a system] where there is no injustice, no oppression, no treachery, no Zionism, no treacherous Christianity.”

Terrorist cells are already operating in America, and more terrorists are trying to enter America illegally all the time. Griffiths is just covering for the terrorist group inextricably linked with his UN’s local agency; everything he said is false propaganda, and he knows it.