Kamala Uses Hamas Claims To Bash Israel

VP Kamala Harris, once again appealing to the “Death to America and Israel” vote, used completely unverified, Hamas-issued casualty numbers to bash Israel for a strike on Hamas terrorists.

IDF conducted a precision strike on a Hamas headquarters hidden in a Gazan school/mosque this weekend, killing at least 19 terrorists. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry was quick to issue extravagant and entirely unverified casualty counts, asserting Israel had brutally and causelessly slaughtered innocent families and children at prayer. Guess which source Kamala Harris trusted? Yep, that’s right: the genocidal terrorists.

Harris doesn’t often speak to the press — considering she has fewer brain cells than the Scarecrow in Oz, that makes sense — but she did answer a question on Saturday. A reporter repeated the Hamas propaganda that “at least 80 people” were killed in the Israeli strike, and Harris accepted that at face value, according to Breitbart.

“Yet again, there are far too many civilians who’ve been killed,” Hamas Harris lectured. “Israel has a right to go after the terrorists that are Hamas. But as I have said many, many times, they also have, I believe, an important responsibility to avoid civilian casualties.” Okay, genius, Israel WAS going after terrorists.

When the reporter pressed the point, asserting “tens of thousands” of civilians have been killed by Israel, Kamala rambled, “Well look, first and foremost, and the president and I have been working on this around the clock, we need to get the hostages out, we need a hostage deal, and we need a ceasefire. And I can’t stress that strongly enough. It needs to get done, the deal needs to get done, and it needs to get done now.” Except that Hamas has rejected every hostage deal and violated every ceasefire.

"Yet again, there are far too many civilians who've been killed. Israel has a right to go after the terrorists that are Hamas. But as I have said many, many times, they also have, I believe, an important responsibility to avoid civilian casualties."



-- Kamala Harris on Gaza pic.twitter.com/Ir0bysiFT9 — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) August 10, 2024

Breitbart noted:

Nearly a full day after the strike, there is no verified estimate of civilians killed at the Al-Taba’een school. Israel provided proof that it had killed 19 terrorists from the Hamas and Islamic Jihad organizations who had used a building on the school compound as a command post. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it used precise munitions to avoid civilians casualties.

Of course, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) sometimes even puts its own men in danger to avoid Gazan civilians because Hamas loves to use its own Palestinian civilians as human shields. Hence Hamas hides terrorist targets in “civilian” buildings like schools, hospitals, and mosques.

IDF said in an official statement, “The strike was carried out using three precise munitions, which, according to professional analysis, can not cause the amount of damage that is being reported by the Hamas-run Government Information Office in Gaza. Furthermore, no severe damage was caused to the compound where the terrorists were situated.”

The reality is, no statistics issued by Gazan officials/jihadis should ever be trusted. Yet the media in the West immediately ran with the propaganda against Israel after the strike, and of course brainless Harris did too. The Biden-Harris administration has not only funded Hamas-controlled Gaza to the tune of hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars, it has backstabbed Israel at every turn.

Indeed, Harris seemingly rejected Gov. Josh Shapiro as a running mate for the 2024 election because he is Jewish! The Democrat Party is fully committed to appeasing Jew-hating Islamic jihadis both at home and abroad. As disgusting as Kamala’s comments were about the IDF strike, they are only part of a larger and dangerous pro-Hamas trend in Kamala’s Party.