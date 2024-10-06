Trump Shows Extraordinary Compassion as Biden-Harris Abandon Hurricane Victims

Both at his second Butler rally and in his visits to Hurricane Helene victims, Donald Trump has gone out of his way to offer help and compassion to those who need it most. This stands in stark contrast to how Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, and their administration have utterly failed the hurricane victims.

FEMA officials have been accused of never showing up and/or actively interfering with and blocking private relief efforts after the hurricane. Biden and Harris took days to go do photo ops in hurricane-affected areas, perhaps because Joe was vacationing and Kamala was campaigning. In contrast, Trump rushed to visit the hurricane victims. And during his Butler rally 2.0 speech, Trump made a great effort to focus on other people rather than himself, even though this was his triumphant return to a spot where he survived an attempted assassination. He even paused his rally for some minutes to ensure an audience member having a medical emergency was okay.

EXCLUSIVE: Asheville resident Jordan Lanning, a victim of Helene who lost a friend in the devastating hurricane, gets emotional as he says it’s too late. “It took five days for Biden to come here. He didn’t think we were worth coming down to see us himself- he had to fly over on… pic.twitter.com/PYqJVhkHBk — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) October 4, 2024

Butler Rally 2.0: Trump Praises U.S. Heroes, Proposes ‘Magnificent American Dream’

The Biden-Harris administration’s USAID just proudly announced $237 million for “winterization preparedness” … in Ukraine. Meanwhile, FEMA expended over $1 billion on illegal aliens over the last two years. Now Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says that FEMA just doesn’t have enough money left for Americans this hurricane season, despite promising FEMA was “tremendously prepared” a few months ago.

“We are meeting the immediate needs with the money that we have. We are expecting another hurricane hitting. We do not have the funds — FEMA does not have the funds — to make it through the season,” Mayorkas said. But yet there’s ever more money for foreigners, even for the foreign lawbreakers illegally invading our country. The illegal alien flood that includes 660,000+ criminals and 13,000+ murderers is more of a Biden-Harris priority than are drowning U.S. babies in North Carolina.

Hundreds of Americans have died in Helene’s aftermath as federal officials are MIA or interfering in relief efforts, and federal assistance is lacking. Americans hard-hit by the hurricane “may” receive a one-time $750 payment, even as Ukraine, Hamas-run Gaza, and terrorist-controlled Lebanon are receiving new, huge, multi-million-dollar, taxpayer-funded payouts.

Meanwhile, Trump has fundraised over 6.6 million for the hurricane victims. He highlighted their plight during his Saturday rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. As noted above, throughout his rally speech, Trump largely focused on other people, praising American heroes both past and present (including those shot during the July assassination attempt on him), and promising to listen to the American people and put them first.

Trump has made many mistakes, but if there is one thing that we have seen over the past week, it is that he displays true leadership. The same man who rose more defiant than ever after being shot in July is now more of a leader and supporter for the American people than the cowardly, braindead Democrats in office. And that is why they need to be voted out of office, so that Trump can be the leader of both America and the free world again.