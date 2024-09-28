Kamala’s Bungling Border Visit Comes as Shocking Illegal Crime Stats Revealed

The timing of Kamala Harris‘s border visit could not have been more ironic and more obviously disingenuous. As the failed Border Czar tried to claim dedication to a secure border, headline-making statistics were illustrating just how catastrophically she has failed to stem the illegal alien flood.

In a clearly insincere photo-op Arizona border visit that lasted mere minutes, VP Kamala Harris suddenly tried to pretend that she cares about border security despite her track record. As a perfectly timed fact-check, a Republican congressman just obtained data showing that over 660,000 criminals have been allowed into America as illegal aliens under the Biden-Harris administration, including over 13,000 murderers.

Fox News reported that Kamala’s “border visit” Friday lasted for less than 20 minutes. The network also showed footage of Harris staffers scrambling to get a good picture and get out as fast as possible. The whole visit was phony, so it’s no surprise Harris’s speech afterwards was mere empty rhetoric at odds with her actions.

Kamala Harris was on the border for less than 20 minutes yesterday.



It wasn’t a border visit, it was a poorly ran photo opportunity. pic.twitter.com/rGVVkucswq — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 28, 2024

Kamala claimed, “There are consequential issues at stake in this election. And one is the security of our border. the United States is a Sovereign nation. And I believe we have a duty to set rules at out border and to enforce them. And I take that responsibility very seriously.” But the stats U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Deputy Director Patrick Lechleiter gave to Rep. Tony Gonzalez (R-Texas) upon request tell a different story about Kamala’s border policies: 662,566 illegal aliens with criminal records allowed into the U.S. as of July.

Gonzalez posted the statistics he received from ICE (see below), showing 425,431 convicted criminals among the illegal aliens and 222,141 who have pending criminal charges. The figures include 62,231 people convicted of assault (42,915 with pending assault charges), 14,301 convicted of burglary (3,266 with pending charges), 56,533 with “dangerous drugs” convictions (13,846 with pending charges), and 15,811 with sexual assault convictions (4,250 with pending charges).

As of July 21, 2024, there were 662,566 noncitizens with criminal histories on ICE’s national docket—13,099 criminally convicted MURDERS!



Americans deserve to be SAFE in our own communities. pic.twitter.com/fIoCAduJ9M — Rep. Tony Gonzales (@RepTonyGonzales) September 27, 2024

Also listed were 13,099 illegal aliens convicted of homicide (1,845 with pending charges), 13,423 with weapons offenses (3,397 with pending charges), 2,663 with stolen vehicle convictions (1,189 with pending charges), 792 with arson convictions (177 with pending charges), and 2,521 convicted of kidnapping (851 with pending charges).

There are hundreds of other criminals too with offenses ranging from commercialized sexual offenses to property damage to embezzlement to smuggling to forgery to larceny to liquor charges to obstructing the police.

Kamala can blather all she wants about border security, but the facts and data show how horrifically she and Joe Biden have failed to protect American citizens and prevent criminals from invading our country.

There is an illegal alien crime wave in America now, and Harris must bear responsibility for the thefts, the rapes, the assaults, and the murders committed by migrants who should never have been in the U.S. to begin with.