West Coast, Messed Coast™ — This Is What a Rigged Election Looks Like

Greetings, West Coast, Messed Coast™ readers, where I come to you from Southern California this week and where you can go to get the world's best pointers on how to rig an election. Plus, a terrific "Where Are They Now?" update from Oregon on one of our previous West Coast, Messed Coast™ updates. Seattle is holding the horses and much more in this week's report.

Voter impersonation

This week, California Governor Gavin Newsom ratified the Democrats' desire to make voter impersonation as easy as pro-commie rioting. Newsom did this by signing a new bill outlawing identification requirements to vote. California is one of 14 states that forbids requiring identification to verify a legal, registered voter.

The citizens of Orange County's Huntington Beach passed a measure earlier this year to change the city's charter to include ID requirements to vote and increase the number of polling places in the city. Currently, California has no identification requirements to vote and that, combined with universal mail-out balloting, ensures there will be an increasing number of cases of "voter impersonation."

Voter integrity folks say voter impersonation is how quite a bit of voter fraud occurs each election year. The idea is to find out who has not voted yet, go to a polling place using that voter's name, and fill out a ballot at an elections office.

Another way that has undoubtedly occurred is the theft of ballots mailed out to those addresses where the voter no longer lives. Or voting when you're not a citizen. Not that it would ever happen.

Can you prove vote theft? ID would help, no?

As Elon Musk pointed out, "Banning voter ID is their stated goal—they're not hiding it!"

When you separate a vote from a verified voter, you have no assurance of election integrity. That's why the New York Times determined that mail-in ballots were unsafe all those years ago. Duh.

In Nevada, for example, the Public Interest Legal Foundation, which specializes in election integrity, visited addresses given by voters. Casinos, bars, empty lots, warehouses, and the like, where no one lives, were used as voter addresses.

Watch my interview with PILF leader and PJ Media colleague, J. Christian Adams on this scam.

No insurrectionists, please

Newsom also signed a bill that forbids people who are ideological, religious, or insurrection-y from becoming members of the California National Guard.

The law states that anyone "advocating for, or engaging in, the use of unlawful force or violence to achieve goals that are political, religious, discriminatory, or ideological in nature" can be dismissed from the Guard if they're already in, or winnowed out if they're a new recruit. Insurrection is explicitly included in the criteria.

We're unsure what is meant by "unlawful force or violence," but we're pretty sure that's on a sliding scale.

A retired U.S. Army colonel-turned-Democrat state senator, Tom Umberg, said he was horrified to learn that an Arizona National Guard member had been identified as a neo-Nazi, and that's why he changed the law in California, an entirely different state altogether.

Whoa, Nelly

Seattle's police defunding has reached yet another absurd level. Not only is the poorly run first-world city minus several hundred police after the 2020 Summer of Love insurrection and subsequent defunding, but now the horse patrol is getting canceled after 150 years.

After 150 years, Seattle Police Mounted Patrol Unit is being disbanded. Another casualty of the failed defund the police movement. Never forget the far-left activists and politicians who pushed for this. Many who are running for re-election in WA State are responsible for this. https://t.co/OvwEBX55vA pic.twitter.com/airwhfsFmX — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) October 1, 2024

I used to think that the horse patrol was a waste of money, but I've seen cops use horses to corral rioters and out-of-control nutters on the streets of Portland, and it's been effective.

Revenge of the herds, part II

Last March, the West Coast, Messed Coast™ update featured a report on Oregon's regulatory attack on small dairy farmers.

I wrote at the time:

Attorneys at the Institute for Justice said Big Dairy and state regulators redefined the current law to get rid of small operators like Sarah King's Godspeed Hollow Farms. "Oregon plans to tag any farm that uses a prepared surface for milking as a 'confined animal feeding operation' (CAFO)," they wrote. "The label would apply even to farms such as Sarah’s, where cows are only 'confined' for 15 minutes per day for milking and are otherwise free to roam," they said.

But there's good news. The state of Oregon, facing this lawsuit, rewrote its regulations to omit small farms, and the goat and cow dairy farmers dropped their lawsuits.









Sometimes, the good guys win.

They haven't ruined everything yet

I met this young lady last weekend and we spent a fun evening with her and mom. They are traveling in their Airstream to find their family a new place to live—out of California.