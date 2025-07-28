Multiple People, Including NYPD Officer, Dead in Midtown Manhattan Shooting

A gunman with a rifle walked into a Midtown Manhattan office building on Monday evening, around 6:30 p.m. Eastern, and shot multiple people, including two New York Police Department (NYPD) officers. One of the officers has died, as have at least four civilians. Local authorities say that the number could grow. The officer was said to be working security for the building to earn extra money while she was off duty.

CNN reports that the gunman was a 27-year-old man who lived in Las Vegas, and so far, it looks like he didn't have a criminal background. CNN is also reporting that he played football in his youth. He was reportedly found dead in a stairwell in the building, 345 Park Avenue, which is near 52nd Street, most likely from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It's also been reported that he had an expired private investigator license and a concealed carry license for a handgun.

The New York Post is identifying him as Shane Tamura. Law enforcement officials reportedly found a vehicle with Nevada tags, which was registered to Tamura, near the scene.

NYC gunman ID’d as Shane Tamura after deadly shooting that killed NYPD officer https://t.co/vVFPF2REvB pic.twitter.com/R91zFqu1Wu — New York Post (@nypost) July 29, 2025

Here's an image of the alleged shooter brazenly entering the building.

🚨#BREAKING: A photo of the armed suspect in Midtown Manhattan has been captured by security cameras. At least two people have been shot, and the suspect is reportedly wearing a bulletproof vest. This remains a highly active and dangerous situation pic.twitter.com/NjHTsrfvFR — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 28, 2025

Fox News is reporting that the building is home to several high-profile businesses, including the National Football League, Bank of America, and the Blackstone Group. The shooter reportedly made it to the 33rd floor after exchanging fire with an NYPD officer in the lobby. The NYPD also says that many of the 911 calls the city received came from the 32nd and 33rd floors.

Nearby office workers attempted to barricade their doors with furniture, as you can see here:

This photo tells the terrible story. Offices, barricaded from the inside for protection as a man entered a Manhattan building and shot multiple people, including an NYPD officer, who has died. The shooter is dead and threat reportedly over. More, tonight on @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/OV7LlfXbr2 — Scott Thuman (@ScottThuman) July 29, 2025

JUST IN: At least 5 people were killed, including an NYPD officer, when a shooter opened fire in a Midtown Manhattan office building.



The gunman was armed with a rifle and first opened fire in the lobby of the building on 52nd Street and Park Avenue. He went to another floor and… pic.twitter.com/1CGYeXz2Xs — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 29, 2025

Here's a message from New York City mayor Eric Adams.

I have been on scene at the shooting in Midtown, and we can report the shooter is neutralized.



The NYPD are now searching 345 Park Avenue carefully. If you are in the building, please stay where you are.



People have been shot and injured, and I will soon be going to the… pic.twitter.com/FYcOfuMxg6 — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) July 29, 2025

The scene outside the building was obviously chaotic, and Fox News is reporting that parts of the area were on lockdown.

🚨 BREAKING: NYPD seen performing CPR on a gunshot victim in Manhattan as man with rifle opens fire



At least one officer and MULTIPLE civilians have been shot, and the assailant is still reportedly at large, possibly on the 32nd floor of a Midtown bldg



Pray for these victims 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/EE8TjDdrlv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 28, 2025

New York City officials will hold a press conference later tonight. This is a developing story.