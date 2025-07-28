Multiple People, Including NYPD Officer, Dead in Midtown Manhattan Shooting

Sarah Anderson | 9:58 PM on July 28, 2025
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

A gunman with a rifle walked into a Midtown Manhattan office building on Monday evening, around 6:30 p.m. Eastern, and shot multiple people, including two New York Police Department (NYPD) officers. One of the officers has died, as have at least four civilians. Local authorities say that the number could grow. The officer was said to be working security for the building to earn extra money while she was off duty. 

Advertisement

CNN reports that the gunman was a 27-year-old man who lived in Las Vegas, and so far, it looks like he didn't have a criminal background. CNN is also reporting that he played football in his youth. He was reportedly found dead in a stairwell in the building, 345 Park Avenue, which is near 52nd Street, most likely from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It's also been reported that he had an expired private investigator license and a concealed carry license for a handgun.  

The New York Post is identifying him as Shane Tamura. Law enforcement officials reportedly found a vehicle with Nevada tags, which was registered to Tamura, near the scene. 

Here's an image of the alleged shooter brazenly entering the building. 

Fox News is reporting that the building is home to several high-profile businesses, including the National Football League, Bank of America, and the Blackstone Group. The shooter reportedly made it to the 33rd floor after exchanging fire with an NYPD officer in the lobby. The NYPD also says that many of the 911 calls the city received came from the 32nd and 33rd floors. 

Advertisement

Nearby office workers attempted to barricade their doors with furniture, as you can see here: 

Here's a message from New York City mayor Eric Adams. 

The scene outside the building was obviously chaotic, and Fox News is reporting that parts of the area were on lockdown. 

Advertisement

New York City officials will hold a press conference later tonight. This is a developing story. 

Sarah Anderson

Sarah Anderson is a freelance writer and journalist. When she's not writing, you can find her hanging out on her small farm, swimming, traveling, yelling at a football game, or watching State Department briefings for fun.  

Read more by Sarah Anderson

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CRIME FIREARMS MASS SHOOTING

Recommended

Trump Drops a Truth Bomb About the Epstein Files Matt Margolis
Nightmare in America’s Cities Aaron Hanscom
Marco Rubio's Plans for 2028 Might Surprise You Sarah Anderson
Trump Is Sitting on a Big, Gigantic PR Goldmine. It’s Time to Cash It In. Scott Pinsker
Suppose They Threw a Protest for Stephen Colbert and (Almost) Nobody Came? Stephen Green
Trump Was Right About Tariffs, and the Left Can’t Deny It Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit - Replay
The Democrats’ Epstein Gamble Will Likely Backfire
Somebody Please Pinch Me 'Cause I Keep Hearing Trump and Congress Defunded NPR/PBS
Advertisement