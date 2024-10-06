VIDEO: Hillary Demands ‘Total Control’ of Social Media Via Censorship

Hillary Clinton never fails to remind non-lobotomized Americans what a massive bullet we dodged in 2016.

It’s by no means outside of the realm of possibility that, had she succeeded in assuming power, we would all be rotting in some government work camp for Deplorables at this very moment.

It was just a couple of weeks ago that Hillary Clinton appeared on MSNBC to promote “criminal penalties” meted out to Americans for “misinformation” on the web — as defined by herself, of course, and some Bill Gates-funded “fact check” racket.

She was back at it this past Friday, this time with CNN eunuch Michael Smerconish, advocating for the repeal of Section 230 of the 1996 Telecommunications Act so as to achieve “total control” of the dissemination of information.

Via Mediate (emphasis added):

The former secretary of state joined CNN’s Michael Smerconish on Friday to promote her new book Something Lost, Something Gained, and Smerconish at one point honed in on chapters where Clinton discussed social media and its negative effects on people, especially youths. Clinton argued it’s clearer than ever that social media content ups anxiety and depression in kids and people are “addicted” to it. Clinton called for Congress to step in and the repeal of Section 230, 1 1996 telecommunications law that provides limited immunity for legal liability for internet platforms.

The full quote:

We need national action and sadly, our Congress has been dysfunctional when it comes to addressing these threats to our children. So you’re absolutely right. This should be at the top of every legislative, political agenda. There should be a lot of things done. We should be, in my view, repealing something called section 230, which gave platforms on the internet immunity because they were thought to be just pass-throughs, that they shouldn’t be judged for the content that is posted. But we now know that that was an overly simple view, that if the platforms, whether it’s Facebook or Twitter or X or Instagram or TikTok, whatever they are, if they don’t moderate and monitor the content we lose total control and it’s not just the social and psychological effects it’s real harm, it’s child porn and threats of violence, things that are terribly dangerous.

Hillary Clinton says that social media companies must censor people's content or else "we lose total control." pic.twitter.com/eOB9cStozX — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 5, 2024

The calls for “total” censorship of speech from Democrats and their allies and sponsors appear to be getting progressively, if you will, more brazen and naked.

John Kerry, last week, which I reported on at the time for PJ Media, similarly declared a fatwa on the First Amendment in the most explicit terms possible.

