Workers of the World, Unite — on Vacation

Boeing hasn’t had a great year in 2024. Parts falling off planes, the craptacular Starliner saga, and the mysterious death of a whistleblower don’t do much to bolster the public’s trust in the company.

Add to Boeing’s troubles a strike that is wrapping up its third week. A whopping 33,000 West Coast employees are picketing after shooting down offers like a 25% raise over four years and increased performance bonuses.

“Negotiators for the U.S. planemaker and its largest union have struggled to find common ground, recently failing to clinch an agreement on key issues in the presence of federal mediators,” reports Mint.

“Reaching a deal with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers that would end the stoppage is a priority for Boeing, as it wrestles with mounting debt, worsening cash burn, and the threat of losing its investment grade rating,” the report continues.

Boeing’s “best and final offer” to the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers includes a 30% general wage increase, a $6,000 ratification bonus, and an increased company 401(k) match. The two parties will return to the table next week.

While they’re off the job, many strikers aren’t on the picket lines. Instead, they’re living it up in exciting locales and sharing experiences and photos in a private Facebook group.

One member of the group sent screenshots of some of the posts to The Spectator. Cockburn, Spectator World’s gossip columnist, shared some examples with readers.

“‘When Boeing fails…. BET ON SPORTS! #STRIKE #IAM751 #NFL #MLB,’ a striking Boeing employee recently posted on Facebook, geotagging a three-star hotel and casino in Washington State,” Cockburn reports.

These folks are shameless. Even the name of the Facebook group tells you all you need to know about these strikers’ mindset.

“The group, called ‘Boeing Employees (Lazy B),’ contains a multitude of posts from striking members on vacation in Mexico, gambling in casinos, and on fishing trips,” Cockburn explains. “‘On strike in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco Mexico. #iam751 #boeing,’ another post reads. A third reads, ‘strike fishing again.’”

These employees surely never expected their Facebook posts to see the light of day, but Cockburn notes that the tone-deaf posts “threaten to undermine an otherwise sympathetic audience to a group of striking employees who have no shortage of leverage as their management suffers PR blow after blow.”

The union has a sympathetic ear in one of the most radical members of Congress: Rep Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.). She joined the union on the picket line — the members who aren’t living it up in fun and exotic destinations — and issued a statement that sounded exactly like what you’d expect to hear from a Marxist.

“We have seen in dramatic fashion this year how Boeing has increased pay outs for shareholders and CEOs while workers express concerns over safety,” Jayapal said, adding, “I hope to see Boeing and the machinists come back to the table to work in good faith to address the issues of fair wages and pensions.”

Cockburn underscores how the public won’t take well to a strike like this if it goes on too much longer:

While gambling on sports while on strike is far from unheard of, the optics of the striking employees skipping out on fixing the precise Boeing products that are giving travelers pause aren’t great — beyond that, the strike has the potential to jeopardize both the American military and those of our allies. A prolonged strike could threaten planned shipments of P-8 Poseidons aircrafts to the Royal Australian Air Force and the US Navy; additionally, Israel is waiting for KC-46 aerial refueling tankers, which will almost surely be late, threatening a key US ally as adversaries like Iran probe for any possible weaknesses. If the temporary resolution of the International Longshoremen’s Association strike tells us anything, it’s that the public has minimal patience for striking workers who threaten their holiday travel and gift-buying schedule.

While the strikers’ antics probably won’t do much to restore Boeing’s standing with the public, they don’t do much to endear the union to everyday Americans. Democrats who side with workers who are fishing, gambling, and partying while on strike aren’t doing themselves any favors, either.

