The Morning Briefing: The 'Free Palestine' Nazis Get More Unhinged With Each Protest

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday to address Congress, and his appearance ended up being an in-kind contribution to the Trump-Vance '24 campaign.

While the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media have been furiously rewriting the Kamala Harris story, the "Free Palestine" Hitler Youth stormed the nation's capital to remind voters exactly what's at stake in this election. The raging, anti-Semitic mobs who have plagued this country since last October are the youthful manifestation of the opinions of many Democratic elite, including Madame Vice President. In fact, there have been times when it seemed that the campus protest mobs were influencing some of the Democrats on Capitol Hill.

When Israel Defense Forces rescued four hostages from Hamas in June, Kamala Harris's response was a perfect snapshot of the Democrats' sellout thinking about the war in Gaza. This is from something Robert wrote then:

"Before I begin,” Harris said, “I just say a few words about the morning which I know weighs heavily on all of our hearts.” She started off reasonably well: "On Oct. 7, Hamas committed a brutal massacre of 1,200 innocent people and abducted 250 hostages. Thankfully, four of those hostages were reunited with their families tonight. And we mourn all of the innocent lives that have been lost in Gaza, including those tragically killed today."

They pretend to still acknowledge that Israel is our ally, but resort to the "Pity poor Gaza" rhetoric of the protest mobs. Harris and her fellow Democrats continue to insist that there is gray area in this conflict when none exists at all. As I've said since last October, it's easy to figure out who the bad guys are in this one.

Unless you're a Democrat.

Keeping in mind that these people are in sync with the woman who is the presumptive Democratic nominee, let us move on to just how bat**** crazy they are.

In response to Netanyahu's visit, the American Brownshirts burned American flags while waving Palestinian flags, defaced monuments with pro-Hamas graffiti, and, as Athena reported here, dumped a bunch of maggots on a table at the Watergate Hotel where some of the Israeli delegation was supposed to dine.

Yeah, they're super normal.

I tweeted out what I thought was a win/win for this situation:

Round every one of them up and air-drop them into Tehran. https://t.co/HElyMjBOhH — SFK (@stephenkruiser) July 24, 2024

Let's give these kids the Middle East experience they so obviously crave.

Make no mistake, the mobs are empowered by every Democrat who equivocates over the Israel/Hamas war. Harris and her colleagues may as well be passing out the Palestinian flags at the protests.

Madame Veep didn't have the time to attend Netanyahu's speech — she had urgent business speaking at a sorority somewhere. As Catherine reminds us, Harris was there with bells on when Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Congress. Harris and Biden are going to meet with Netanyahu in private today, but the snub was noticeable.

Kamala Harris has far more in common with the flag burning lunatics who were protesting yesterday than she does with our staunch ally Israel. Like I said at the top, Netanyahu gave Trump-Vance '24 an in-kind contribution, because this is another anti-Harris ad that writes itself.

I'm not going to look at a calendar again until after November.

