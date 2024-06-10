Four Israeli Hostages Have Been Rescued, and Kamala Harris and the Media Have the Sads

The Biden regime has by now made it abundantly clear which side it’s on, and it’s not on Israel’s. Thus the spectacle of Ditz-In-Waiting Kamala Harris lamenting the deaths of the poor Palestinian terrorists who were killed in the raid to rescue four Israeli hostages in Gaza on Saturday was revolting, but not shocking.

Nor did the establishment media, which for years has been a relentless anti-Israel propaganda machine, come up with any surprises in its focus on the alleged casualty figures involved in the hostage raid. This time, however, the propaganda rang even more hollow than it usually does, for amid all the claims of the deaths of “innocent civilians” in Gaza, it is clear that a good many of those “civilians” played an active role in the holding of the hostages.

Harris shed her tears for the terrorists during a Saturday speech to the Michigan Democratic Party, a well-chosen audience for piling on Israel yet again. Speaking about the hostages, Harris, according to Fox News, “celebrated their retrieval but spent more time lamenting the deaths of Palestinians killed in the operation, many of whom Israel has described as terrorists.” Well, sure. After all, the Biden regime isn’t in Michigan to court the Jewish vote.

"Before I begin,” Harris said, “I just say a few words about the morning which I know weighs heavily on all of our hearts.” She started off reasonably well: "On Oct. 7, Hamas committed a brutal massacre of 1,200 innocent people and abducted 250 hostages. Thankfully, four of those hostages were reunited with their families tonight. And we mourn all of the innocent lives that have been lost in Gaza, including those tragically killed today."

Wait a minute. Who was “tragically killed” during the hostage raid? Palestinian terrorists. The establishment media, however, went out of its way to portray the raid as a gratuitous exercise in the mass murder of ordinary folks who were just going about their business until the rapacious Israeli war machine swooped down upon them.

The Associated Press headline on its Saturday story on the rescue was indicative of the tone of establishment media coverage: “Israel rescues 4 hostages taken in Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, and 210 Palestinians are reported killed.” The last sentence of the lead paragraph revealed the source and motivation for the claim about Palestinian casualties: “At least 210 Palestinians, including children, were killed, a Gaza health official said.”

Who exactly works in the Gaza Health Ministry? A “Gaza health official” is one hundred percent certain to be a member of Hamas. Hamas has abundant reason to lie about the number of civilian casualties that result from Israeli actions, as it is well aware that such propaganda plays extremely well in Brussels, Washington, and the UN General Assembly and results in billions of dollars in “humanitarian aid” being showered upon them. Yet Hamas has been proven to be lying about the casualty numbers.

In mid-May, the UN cut in half the number of women and children it claimed that the Israelis have killed in Gaza. The Jerusalem Post reported that in the UN’s latest report on the number of casualties in Gaza, it added a disclaimer that should have been there from the very beginning: “The UN has so far not been able to produce independent, comprehensive, and verified casualty figures.”

A month later, however, here was AP once again uncritically repeating Hamas’ figures, and it wasn’t finished. At least its follow-up report on Sunday was immediately forthright about the source of its figures: “Gaza’s Health Ministry says 274 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raid that rescued 4 hostages.” Nowhere in its report, however, did AP bother to explain to its readers that the Gaza Health Ministry was an arm of Hamas, and thus that its casualty figures had to be regarded with extreme skepticism.

AP also didn’t mention the fact that at least one of its “innocent civilians” in Gaza played an active role in holding three of the Israeli hostages. The IDF confirmed Sunday that Abdallah Aljamal, a journalist for the Palestine Chronicle and Al Jazeera, “was an operative in the Hamas terrorist organization, who held the hostages Almog Meir Jan, Andrey Kozlov, and Shlomi Ziv captive in his family home in Nuseirat.” This tactic brought the added benefit that when Aljamal was killed in a raid, the establishment media could claim not only that Israel was killing civilians, but even journalists.

And so Harris was intent on rewarding the Palestinians: "We have been working every day to bring an end to this conflict in a way that ensures Israel is secure, brings home all hostages, ends ongoing suffering for Palestinian people, and ensures that Palestinians can enjoy their right to self-determination, dignity, and freedom. As President Biden said last week, it is time for this war to end."

If the war ended today, Hamas would survive to murder more Israeli civilians, and while the “suffering for Palestinian people” might end, except for that which is self-inflicted, the suffering for Israeli people would not. But Kamala Harris and Old Joe Biden don’t care about them.