The Liberal Media Accidentally Exposed Kamala's Achilles Heel

The effort to rehabilitate Kamala Harris's image is underway, and it's gone from completely absurd to positively Orwellian in record time. A new report from TIME Magazine attempts to alter history with a story headlined "Kamala Harris Was Never Biden’s ‘Border Czar.’ Here’s What She Really Did."

Advertisement

"In fact, Harris was never put in charge of the border or immigration policy," the article boldly claims.

Yeah, and Oceania had always been at war with Eastasia, too.

The article continues:

Nor was she involved in overseeing law-enforcement efforts or guiding the federal response to the crisis. Her mandate was much narrower: to focus on examining and improving the underlying conditions in the Northern Triangle of Central America—El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras—which has been racked by decades of poverty, war, chronic violence, and political instability. The strategy relied on allocating billions for economic programs and stimulating private-sector investment in the region in hopes that these programs would ultimately lead fewer migrants to make the dangerous journey north.

The article tries to explain how Harris wasn't in charge of anything regarding the border. There's just one big problem with that.

"President Joe Biden has tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the White House effort to tackle the migration challenge at the U.S. southern border and work with Central American nations to address root causes of the problem," the Associated Press reported March 21, 2021.

Advertisement

Isn't that weird? It's like TIME Magazine is saying the opposite of what is true.

The report continues:

Biden made the announcement as he and Harris met at the White House on Wednesday with Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandra Mayorkas and other immigration advisers to discuss the increase in migrants, including many unaccompanied minors, arriving at the border in recent weeks. In delegating the matter to Harris, Biden is seeking to replicate a dynamic that played out when he served as President Barack Obama’s vice president. Obama turned to Biden in his first term to lead the White House effort to draw down U.S. troops in Iraq and oversee implementation of stimulus in response to the Great Recession. “When she speaks, she speaks for me,” Biden said, noting her past work as California’s attorney general makes her specially equipped to lead the administration’s response. Biden, who has faced stiff criticism from Republicans over the increased flow of migrants, is hoping to show Americans he’s taking the situation at the border seriously. He also wants to prevent the growing humanitarian and political challenge from overshadowing his administration’s ambitious legislative agenda.

Advertisement

The most revealing thing about TIME Magazine's effort to rewrite history is the acknowledgment that Harris's record on the border is one of her biggest weaknesses if not her true Achilles Heel. Polls have shown for many months now that immigration has become a top concern, and voters blame Joe Biden for the border crisis.

Recommended: Democrat Civil War Watch: Has the Coup Against Kamala Already Started?

Well, Biden's border crisis is Kamala's border crisis. The media knows it. The Democrats know it. We know it. And there's nothing they can do about it.