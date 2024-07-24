BREAKING: Hamas Fanatics Menace Netanyahu and Israeli Delegation, Spread Maggots, and Pull Fire Alarms

We get it: Swamp security agencies aren't very careful of VIPs they don't like.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in town to address a joint session of Congress, and the lunatics who hate the Jewish state and/or the Jewish people (it's never quite possible to tease those two stances apart) are out in force to menace and disrupt the high-stakes visit. Or at least, that's all they've managed to do so far, to an extent that doesn't exactly inspire confidence in the security measures in place.

Hamas agitators did everything short of flinging poo at Israeli delegates arriving in town Tuesday for the speech and related events. They consistently disturbed the peace and even breached the Watergate Hotel — where PM Netanyahu is staying. Here they are, being charming from behind a wire fence for the benefit of the arriving guests:

“Jewish motherfuckers. We’re gonna kill all of you. We’re gonna burn you. Allah Akbar. Hamas!



Yells this Hamas supporter in front of the Watergate Hotel in Washington D.C. at Israel supporters



Prepare yourself for even more protests, possibly violent protests around the… pic.twitter.com/k4QAgHNji8 — Brian BJ (@iamBrianBJ) July 24, 2024

But the pièce de résistance was offered by the DC Palestinian Youth Movement — whose members claim they managed to gain access to the hotel in which the Israeli prime minister is staying:

The DC Palestinian Youth Movement released maggots and crickets were released throughout the Watergate Hotel where Netanyahu is staying.



The protestors also pulled multiple fire alarms throughout the night.



This is an utter security failure. pic.twitter.com/3O0XbOvoGx — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 24, 2024

"BON APPETIT!! MAGGOTS RELEASED ON THE CRIMINAL ZIONIST'S WAR TABLE!," commented the delightful tykes in their X post. "Palestine protestors manufactured chaos at the Watergate Hotel last night so that Netanyahu, Israeli Mossad agents, and the Secret Service had no peace as they continue to terrorize our people." (And no, I have no idea what the lyrics to the musical accompaniment to the video say, so my apologies if they're vulgar or violent, which they probably are.)

It's outrageous that these domestic terrorists were able to gain access to that building while Israeli dignitaries were there. But these days, I guess we should count our blessings that all they did was pull off childish pranks that normal, hard-working hotel staff and security must deal with.

We probably shouldn't hold our breath for arrests and prosecutions.

Many of our betters in D.C. are also busily comporting themselves in an abysmal fashion. Netanyahu, who is in the midst of leading his country through an existential war, is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. ET today — and some elected leaders are choosing to turn their backs on him in our ally's time of great need. NBC News explains:

Vice President Kamala Harris, who as the president of the Senate would normally preside over such an event, will not attend. Neither will several other prominent Democrats. Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., an Orthodox Jew and chairman of the Foreign Relation Committee, will preside over the address, instead.

But at least Harris, along with "President" Biden, will meet with Netanyahu in person on Thursday, so she isn't entirely ghosting the Israeli PM — only in public. More members of her party are also flouncing out of the Capitol in a huff rather than hear the man out:

While Netanyahu is likely to receive a warm welcome from Republican lawmakers, it will be more lukewarm from Democrats, some of whom have said they plan to boycott his speech. More than two dozen Democrats in the House and the Senate have said they plan to skip it, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. Instead, "she will join a Members meeting with Israeli citizens whose families have suffered in the wake of the October 7th Hamas terror attack and kidnappings," her spokesperson lan Krager said in a statement Wednesday. Other top Democrats skipping the address are Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, of Illinois, and Rep. James Clyburn, of South Carolina. Progressives like Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a member of the "squad," and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., are also skipping the speech, as are several Jewish members of Congress, including Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii.

On Tuesday, protestors were given free rein to take over the rotunda in the U.S. Capitol, a privilege reserved exclusively for leftists in D.C.:

Meanwhile, Hamas has taken over the U.S. Capitol.pic.twitter.com/oMHoGfMKIH — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 23, 2024

Pro-Hamas agitators are here at the US Capitol again, protesting tomorrow’s address by Prime Minister Netanyahu to a joint session of Congress. One chant you won’t hear them say? “Bring Them Home.” pic.twitter.com/7UGenPqEQW — Congressman Mike Lawler (@RepMikeLawler) July 23, 2024

This is a liberty Hamas fans have enjoyed more than once since their heroes invaded Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and executed an appalling massacre of civilians:

🚨🚨Cannon House Office building, just south of U.S. Capitol in Washington has been taken over by Pro-Hamas demonstrators.

This is the same building where Jamaal Bowman pulled a fire alarm just before the House was to vote on a government funding bill. pic.twitter.com/CvWeTHbVZo — Ms. M (@MSMCali) October 18, 2023

"In my speech, I will emphasize the importance of bipartisan support for Israel," declared the prime minister before departing Israel for the U.S. "I will address our friends on both sides of the map and tell them that regardless of who will be chosen to lead the American people after the presidential elections, Israel is the most important ally of the United States in the Middle East, an irreplaceable ally." This is true, though not everyone in D.C. will acknowledge it.

"I think that in this time of war and uncertainty, it is of utmost importance that our enemies know that the U.S. and Israel stand together — today, tomorrow and forever," he added.

Mr. Netanyahu's courage as he leads his nation through this crisis, surrounded by a sea of nations who want it gone, has always been exemplary. Sadly, he is again displaying the courage of a lion by journeying to Washington, D.C.