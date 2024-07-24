Surprise! DOJ Finds the 'Missing' Biden Audio From the Hur Report

The Biden-Harris administration* has proven itself so untrustworthy on every front, so it has never been a stretch to think that they would play the denial game about Joe Biden’s mental acuity.

“Bad debate? Oh no, the president had a cold. Wait — it wasn’t a cold; it was COVID! Yeah, that’s it.”





*ASIDE: I used to chuckle or scoff at the phrase “Biden-Harris administration” because it represented an abject attempt to make Kamala Harris relevant. Now she’s as relevant as she can be, so it’s time to embrace the term.

Administration flacks had to up their game after Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report. Here was proof that the president wasn’t at the top of his game, yet Democrats claimed that Hur was a partisan hack and tried to claim executive privilege to keep the recordings under wraps.

Then the Department of Justice tried to claim that it didn’t have the recordings of Biden speaking with his ghostwriter, some of the most damning audio that Hur used in his report. Suddenly, the administration is playing that game of “Well, what do you know? Look what we found over here.”

“Federal officials said in a court filing Monday that they located transcripts from a portion of the audio recordings of Biden’s conversations with ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer, after telling a judge the month before that special counsel Robert Hur’s office did not have transcripts of the audio,” reports James Lynch at National Review.

“In the past few days…the Department located six electronic files, consisting of a total of 117 pages, that appeared to be verbatim transcripts of a small subset of the Biden-Zwonitzer audio recordings created for the SCO by a court-reporting service,” wrote DOJ attorney Cameron Silverberg.

How convenient.

“We don’t have some transcript that’s been created by the special counsel that we can attest to its accuracy,” Silverberg claimed last month. The DOJ also tried to claim that it would take too long to transcribe 70 hours of conversations between Biden and Zwonitzer.

National Review also notes that the administration tried to pressure Hur into softening his descriptions of Biden’s mental decline:

“We do not believe that the report’s treatment of President Biden’s memory is accurate or appropriate. The report uses highly prejudicial language to describe a commonplace occurrence among witnesses: a lack of recall of years-old events,” wrote Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, and Biden’s personal counsel Bob Bauer. “We request that you revisit your descriptions of President Biden’s memory and revise them so that they are stated in a manner that is within the bounds of your expertise and remit,” Sauber and Bauer continue.

This week’s revelation that the DOJ magically found the Biden-Zwonitzer recordings like a kid who found the incomplete homework assignments that led to a failing grade met with the kind of snark that we all need these days.

🚨Everything about this is highly suspicious.🚨



For months, we have been in court seeking records that Hur relied upon in making the statements in his report where he raised concerns about President Biden’s mental acuity. (1/4) https://t.co/g6Cx9kRYjA — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) July 23, 2024

Now that Biden’s not running, it’s AMAZING what info DOJ can cough up https://t.co/ClTb0YjDqB — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 23, 2024

In 1962, Richard Nixon left politics for a while, and he told reporters in a memorable press conference, “You won’t have Nixon to kick around anymore.” With Biden, it’s different. Now that he’s off the table in the 2024 election, the Democrats are going to kick him around as much as possible.

There’s nothing left for them to defend or cover up. We should expect more damning evidence against Biden to appear out of the blue.