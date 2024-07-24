Joe Biden’s Mumbled Oval Office Speech Was Nothing But Lies and Gaffes

Joe Biden’s speech from the Oval Office was so chock-full of outrageous lies and slurred gaffes it’s hard to know where to start when fact-checking and dissecting it. But one thing is certain: when NBC called it a speech “for the history books,” they were spreading even faker news than usual.

“Our fellow Americans, I’m speaking to you tonight from behind the Resolute desk in the Oval Office,” Biden began, his black and unblinking eyes fixed on the camera. “This sacred space is surrounded by portraits of extraordinary American presidents.” He listed Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and Franklin Roosevelt, none of whom would have had anything to do with him — even corrupt FDR. It’s ironic that Biden highlighted Lincoln, who was hated by the Democrats of his day and assassinated for supporting a policy the Democrats opposed (civil rights for black Americans).

Biden claimed, “I revere this office, I love my country more. It’s been the honor of my life to serve as your president, but in the defense of democracy, which is at stake, I think it’s more important than any title.” Leaving that sentence apparently unfinished, the obviously weak president babbled, “I draw strength and I find joy from working for the American people. But this sacred task, perfecting our union, it’s not about me. It's about you … about We the People.” He claimed to have never forgot that, and rambled, “America is at an inflection point, one of those rare moments in history when the decisions we make now determine our fate of our nation and the world for decades to come.”

Without once denouncing pro-Hamas leftists currently destroying monuments and burning flags in D.C., he called for a choice between “hope and hate, between unity and division,” and for “honesty, decency, respect, freedom, justice and democracy.”

Biden, who has been mired in scandal from the Biden family's corruption, asked, “Does character in public life still matter? … We are a great nation, because we are good people.” He asserted, “I promise to always love with you. To tell you the truth” in the cause of “American democracy itself, which unite to protect it [sic]. You know, in recent weeks it’s become clear to me that I need to unite my party in this critical endeavor.” He asserted that his record, leadership, and vision fitted him for a second term but “the best way forward, is to pass the torch to a new generation” and “fresh voices, yes, younger voices.”

The unblinking president murmured:

Over the next six months, I'll be focused on doing my job as president. That means I'll continue to lower costs for hardworking families, grow our economy. I'll keep defending our personal freedoms and our civil rights, from the right to vote to the right to choose. I’ll keep calling out hate and extremism. Make it clear there is no place no place in America, for political violence, or any violence ever, period. I'm going to keep keep speaking out to protect our kids from gun violence, our planet from climate crisis is the existential threat. I'll keep fighting my for my cancer moonshot so we can end cancer as we know it because we can do it. I'm gonna call for Supreme Court reform … to ensure American remain strong and secure in the leader of the free world.

Biden’s economy is an utter catastrophe, with still-rising inflation and dropping real wages. His supporters continue to riot and celebrate Islamic terrorists, soon after someone took a shot at Donald Trump, Biden’s GOP opponent. And no one believes Biden is actually the functioning leader of the free world.

Then, Biden, who has prolonged the war in Ukraine and funded the Palestinian jihadis fighting the war with Israel, asserted, “I’m the first president in this century to report to the American people that the United States is not at war anywhere in the world. We’ll keep rallying a coalition of proud nations to stop Putin from taking over Ukraine and doing more damage.” He mentioned NATO and “allies in the Pacific” and then came out with another whopper. Trump was the strongest anti-Communist China U.S. president in recent history, while Biden’s administration has kowtowed to China, but Biden slurred, “You know, when I came to office, the conventional wisdom was that China would inevitably —would inevitably pass the United —surpass the United States. That’s not the case anymore.”

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is in America now, but Biden didn’t mention our ally Israel at all, referring to “the war in Gaza” and the Hamas hostages (without mentioning Hamas). “We've come so far since my inauguration,” he alleged, before launching into a completely incomprehensible blather: “On that day, I told you as I stood in that winter, we stood in a winter apparel. And when our possibilities —parallel possibilities were in the grip of the —we were in the grip of the worst pandemic and essentially the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.”

According to Biden, “We emerged stronger and more prosperous and more secure. Today we have the strongest economy. … Wages are up. Inflation continues to come down. … Manufacturing has come back to America we’re leading the world again, in chips and science and innovation. We finally beat Big Pharma.” This is all nonsense, but would have sounded good had someone mentally competent been saying it.

Biden ended by mentioning veterans and “the most significant climate law ever, ever in the history of the world” and falsely saying “the violent — violent crime rate is at a 50 year low. We're also securing our border.” Actually, the border crisis continues at dangerously high levels. Biden bragged about appointing a black woman to the Supreme Court, and claimed “I ran for President four years ago because I believed in still doing that the soul America is at stake, the very nature of who we are is at stake. That's still the case. America is an idea. An idea is stronger than any armory, bigger than any ocean, more powerful than any dictator or tyrant. It’s more powerful than any idea in the history of the world.”

He quoted the Declaration of Independence, praised Kamala Harris as “tough” and “capable” without specifically endorsing her for president, and quoted Benjamin Franklin who “is hanging on my wall here in the Oval Office alongside the busts of Dr. King and Rosa Parks and Cesar Chavez.” When Ben Franklin “emerged from the con-con — convention going on” he said America had “a Republic if you can keep it.” Biden added:

My fellow Americans, it’s that's been the privilege of my life to serve this nation over 50 years, nowhere else on earth could a kid with a stutter from modest beginnings in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and Claymont, Delaware, one day sit behind the resolute desk in the Oval Office as president of the United States. Here I am. That's what's so special about America … I’ve given my heart and my soul to my nation.

I think we’re all doubting at this point if he has a heart and soul, but when Biden, the trampler of liberties, again claimed the People control America instead of dictators, it seemed particularly laughable. “You just have to keep faith,” Biden muttered. “Keep the faith and remember who we are, we’re the United States of America and there's simply nothing, nothing beyond our capacity when we do it together. So let's act together. Preserve our democracy. May God bless you all and may God protect our troops. Thank you.”

One can only wonder how the parents of Hamas’s hostages and the American troops killed in Kabul during Biden’s disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, or the family of Americans murdered by illegal aliens, felt about that speech. Joe Biden, dementia-ridden as he is, remains a serial and heartless liar.