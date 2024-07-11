Border Crisis: WI Sen. Highlights Thousands of ‘Inadmissable Travelers’ at U.S. Airports

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) is pushing Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for information on tens of thousands of inadmissible aliens traveling in our country.

Every state is a border state now, as the Biden administration flies barely vetted illegal aliens around the country at taxpayer expense. As Johnson said, “This security lapse must be fixed so that American airports do not become yet another easily exploited avenue for illegal immigration and terrorism.”

Johnson asked the anti-border security Biden DHS for the information this week, according to Just the News.

A recent DHS Inspector General report found that nearly 67,000 non-citizens that have been deemed "inadmissible travelers" were identified by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials over the course of 18 months. Of those travelers, 383 from one international airport were released into the country with verbal instructions to return for their removal flights, but 168 did not return. Johnson said the report found that the DHS failed to follow proper procedure in at least 77 of the cases, and told Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in a letter on Monday to provide additional information on the travelers by July 22.

In the letter, Johnson wrote, “According to a June 12, 2024 report, DHS OIG found that both CBP and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (‘ICE’) lack ‘an effective process for detaining and removing inadmissible travelers’ at an undisclosed U.S. international airport. Inadmissible travelers are aliens who are denied entry into the U.S. by CBP for reasons including, but not limited to, inadequate travel documentation and attempted illegal entry.” But no one is inadmissible under the Biden regime!

Over the last few years, every time I visit my local airport in Tucson, Arizona, it’s overflowing with illegals bypassing security and being herded onto flights. There’s nothing weirder than getting a patdown because my long hair set off the stupid airport security machine while foreign lawbreakers are rushed through a separate line to fly at the expense of myself and my fellow taxpayers. The Biden administration’s priorities are always upside down.

Over 12 million illegal aliens have entered the U.S. since 2021, when Biden took office, according to data from the Center Square cited by Just the News. Indeed, in Fiscal Year 2024 alone, some 2.2 million illegals have come into America. Both the northern and southern borders of the U.S. have seen record migration under Biden. This is replacement migration, exceeding the population of entire states.

Many of the criminals recently exposed for brutally raping and/or murdering Americans had been previously “vetted” and released into the country by the Biden administration. We truly have no idea how many potential terrorists, criminals, and foreign agents are among the illegals the Biden administration is flying around the country. Many illegals are flown straight into America through the Biden parole program, which even the Biden administration acknowledged is creating airport security vulnerabilities.

More senators and congressmen need to join Johnson in demanding answers from the DHS on how the border crisis is putting American citizens, especially those who travel on airplanes, at serious risk.