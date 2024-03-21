The Morning Briefing: Bobulinski Plays Rough With Dems Raskin, Goldman, and AOC

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friend. Kerigbys preferred to do his bird watching clad in a lavender bodysuit and perched atop a roof of a poorly placed Applebee's.

Advertisement

The quest to ascertain the extent of the shady sleaze that Hunter Biden got into when Pops was Barack Obama's Number Two continued on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. Hunter's former business associate Tony Bobulinski was before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, and things got juicy and a little heated.

Hunter Biden wasn't there. After insisting that he wanted to publicly clear his name, he's gotten rather shy.

Bobulinski was quite ready to roll, however. He is now very familiar with the smear machine that the Democrats fire up when the Big Guy and his boy need to be protected. He gave them a strong dose of truth, which can cause an allergic reaction in congressional Democrats. We've got a few examples from yesterday (all of them have video) that show just how edgy the Dems are about all of this.

The first is from Matt:

"Representatives Dan Goldman and Jamie Raskin—both lawyers—and Mr. Goldman, a former prosecutor with the [Southern District of New York], will continue to lie today in this hearing and then go straight to the media to tell more lies. Hunter Biden’s defense attorney, Abbe Lowell, weaponizes letters to Congress to try to smear my name—" That's when Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, the ranking Democrat on the committee, interrupted Bobulinski's opening statement multiple times to throw a hissy fit at Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.).

Much to his chagrin, Raskin found out that witnesses at these hearings aren't bound by rules of decorum that force them to be decent to partisan wolves who are trying to railroad them. Bobulinski is a cool customer. The calm way he was leveling his accusations made them seem all the more plausible.

Advertisement

Poor little rich boy Dan Goldman was really on edge around Bobulinski, and acted out, which Rebecca Downs covered at Townhall. He's done that before, though. It's easy to see that he was raised as a privileged little brat.

The real entertainment value, however, came when it was time for America's Dumbest Bartender, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to question Bobulinski. In his headline at RedState, my colleague Bonchie said that Squeaky had "a Mental Breakdown," which I personally believe is her permanent state.

AOC likes to think that the emphatic teenybopper vocal inflections she uses on her social media videos make her sound like a big thinker. I would do the whole "spoiler alert" thing here, but I feel that I've been overusing that lately. We all know she's an idiot anyway.

Here's Bonchie's setup for the video of Squeaky's meltdown, which I greatly recommend viewing:

Hunter Biden demanded a hearing on Capitol Hill and then didn't show up. Perhaps he should have, because his allies in the Democratic caucus aren't handling things well. In the gift that just keeps on giving, Tony Bobulinski's testimony once again produced a must-see moment, this time involving the esteemed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The congresswoman tried to pin the witness down on noting "specific crimes" he witnessed Hunter and Joe Biden commit. I guess she wasn't expecting him to be ready with an actual answer because he triggered her harder than a long day at the range.

I am going to be in New York in May. Maybe I'll set aside a day to wander around AOC's district yelling, "What is wrong with you people?" at everyone who looks old enough to vote. That doesn't seem like something one can get locked up for in New York these days. If I leave my ID at the hotel, I can just say I'm here illegally. I'm great with accents and my Spanish is passable.

Advertisement

My takeaway from the behavior of Raskin, Goldman, and AOC is that they sure are skittish for people who keep saying that there is nothing to be found out by this investigation. I mean, they seem genuinely nervous. Yeah, Bobulinski called Raskin and Goldman liars, but if they aren't why not just tell him he's wrong and let him hang himself out to dry?

It's a rough gig pretending that Hunter Biden is a good guy.

Everything Isn't Awful

The world could use more prancing caribou action.

A caribou prancing down a snowy road without a care in the world. pic.twitter.com/w9YY2i1zfX — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) March 20, 2024





SFK of the Day

Would Have Been Nice If the Dems Had Worried This Much About Russia During the Cold War

"The Democrats' transition from being dismissive about Russia to finding everything about its government reprehensible was, of course, the product of political expediency. To paraphrase an old movie line: Democrat means never having to say you're sorry. They were the original 'The dog ate my homework,' people. Dems just couldn't admit that Donald Trump won in 2016 because he campaigned harder, and their candidate was the least likeable human being on the planet."

Shot of Vodka

Americans Are Crankier Than Ever and These Numbers Prove It

Advertisement

"Four out of the five Scandinavian countries fill out the top four spots and the fifth country, Norway, isn't far behind at number seven. I suspect that's because Scandinavians spend 15 hours a day drinking mead in the sauna — and don't bother me with facts after my mind has been made up."

