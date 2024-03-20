VIDEOS: Biden's Reelection Campaign Is Off to a Shuffling Start

Presidentish Joe Biden never fails to deliver to deliver the weird just when you need him to the most.

I have to admit to getting a little cranky a couple of weeks ago, after Biden's State of the Union Address and the carnival antics going on at the RNC. Not that SOTU was impressive, mind you — I drunkblogged that particularly weird speech and came away unimpressed.

Correction: I was unimpressed by the content but came away deeply impressed by the weirdness of Biden's delivery, in which an 81-year-old man, amped up on Adderall and God Only Knows what else, kept the volume turned up to a Spinal Tap-worthy 11 for just over an hour.

But what happened next didn't look so good at first.

Biden took off on a tour of swing states, while his surrogates traveled to all 50 to make their pitches on behalf of his reelection. Meanwhile, the RNC was in turmoil and broke.

The DNC was spending lavishly on actual campaign stuff, from the White House down to congressional races in swing districts and the RNC was funding Ronna McDaniel's lavish lifestyle while donors kept their checkbooks firmly shut.

So I got a little cranky. I kept things upbeat for you here at VodkaPundit because I'm a highly trained and highly paid professional... [maxwell_smart_voice] would you believe... professional? [/maxwell_smart voice] and you don't come here for a dose of downers.

You can imagine my frustration, relieved over the last several days by reports of good news at the RNC from my Townhall colleagues Jennifer Van Laar and Kurt Schlichter. Jen has owned the RNC disaster story since before it was even a story and, if any one person deserves the credit for McDaniel finally getting canned, it's Jen.

Here's what Jen concluded last week after examining all the big changes at the RNC:

Based on my hundreds of hours of poring over eight years of RNC finances and dozens of hours speaking with vendors, grassroots activists, state party officials, and the 168 members of the national committee, and my background in both political and management consulting I believe that the actions taken so far signal a massive sea change in the culture at RNC headquarters, and one that was sorely needed.

And if you missed this from Kurt on Monday, don't miss it now. "We’re not used to hearing it, but for the last week or so, the RNC has done everything right," Kurt wrote.

Lara Trump has done everything right so far. Her relationship with the president does not disqualify her any more than it qualifies her. Actions speak louder than words, and she’s taking the right actions. We need to support people who are doing the right thing. This is good news.

If all that didn't turn your frown upside down, these recent campaign appearance by Presidentish BIden ought to do the trick.

Enjoy!

"Biden and kids" is my least favorite YouTube search, just below "things that look infected."

The next crisis we have to make it through is Joe Biden.

Could they be in a bigger rush to get him off the stage?

You'll wonder why, when you see what happens when he does leave.

That's all for now. But come back tomorrow and there might be half a dozen more.

