Illegal Aliens for Trump? Not Quite.

Gelacio Velazquez is an illegal immigrant who recently met with CNN correspondent Rosa Flores. Velazquez cannot vote in the upcoming presidential election, but he told Flores that if he could cast a ballot, it would be for Donald Trump.

Huh?

Well, not so fast. Velazquez seems to think that Trump is the lesser of two evils. He is probably not in the market for a MAGA hat.

While not an American, Velaszquez says that his children were born in the United States and that he wants them to do well. Trump, says Velazquez, is a nationalist who wants the country to do well. During the interview, Velazquez correctly observed that under Joe Biden, the country has become "an economic disaster."

Flores may have been trying to salvage a morsel for the Left and attempting to put a progressive spin on the piece by asking Velazquez what Democrats should take away from the interview. Velazquez said that Democrats should stop thinking that immigrants are ignorant. He compared Democrats to nuns on the street, who promise to help people but fail to do so. He also compared Republicans to nuns, but Republicans are "diabolical nuns" who terrorize the immigrant community. So, if you are planning to vote for Trump this November or are just a member of the GOP, keep in mind that you are a diabolical terroristic nun. That may be one of the few times that those words have been used in the same sentence, at least in that order. The immigrants, says Velazquez, are good people who have come here to work and in search of a better life. He accused Republicans of using immigrants as "electoral piñatas" and who blame illegals for everything such as rapes and the prevalence of drugs. This, says Velazquez, is a lie.

Velazquez does not like Trump, who he calls a racist. He also does not like Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric, but he seems to prefer Trump's policies to the current status quo.

The full interview is available here.

Mr. Velazquez seems to be able to quickly discount the headlines involving the economic stress illegal immigration has put on the nation. And he seems to be unaware of the story of Laken Riley and other crimes involving illegals throughout the nation. One needs only access a news outlet that is not state-compromised to see the uptick in criminal activity that is attributable to a porous border.

Mr. Velazquez probably does not know about Aderbis Pirela. According to the Post Millennial, Mr. Pirela was arrested last week in New Braunfels, Texas. He crossed the border as an asylum seeker, apparently with the government's blessing. He is also on INTERPOL's top ten most wanted list and has warrants for his arrest in Colombia in connection with four murders, extortion, and drug trafficking. Pirela is reportedly the second-in-command of a Colombian street gang.

It is relatively certain that Mr. Velazquez and others like him came "here" because it is not like the "there" from which they originated. There are, or at least were, lower crime rates and greater opportunities here. Those things are in jeopardy because of the policies of the very people who champion open borders.

Most conservatives would welcome the idea of Mr. Velazquez legally entering the country, including many of the "diabolical nuns" for which he seems to have such contempt. Mr. Velazquez would do well to consider the fact that closed borders provide at least some measure to help people like Aderbis Pirela out.