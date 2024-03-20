Tony Bobulinski’s Epic Burn of Jamie Raskin Had Me on the Floor





"We keep hearing from certain corners that our 'democracy is at risk' and that 'democracy is on the ballot in 2024', yet the same people preaching this mantra, who know better, continue to lie directly to the American people without hesitation and remorse," Bobulinski said in his opening statement, before calling out members specifically.

"Representatives Dan Goldman and Jamie Raskin—both lawyers—and Mr. Goldman, a former prosecutor with the [Southern District of New York], will continue to lie today in this hearing and then go straight to the media to tell more lies. Hunter Biden’s defense attorney, Abbe Lowell, weaponizes letters to Congress to try to smear my name—"

That's when Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, the ranking Democrat on the committee, interrupted Bobulinski's opening statement multiple times to throw a hissy fit at Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.).

"Am I supposed to say 'it's my time,' Mr. Raskin?" Bobulinski said, prompting laughter from the gallery.

Bobulinski's opening statement was indeed paused, and Raskin complained to Comey because Bobulinski "called members of this committee liars."

"I just want to know whether the order and decorum requirements of House Rule 11 apply to witnesses appearing before the committee," Raskin continued. "Does it apply or does it not?"

Comer was quickly able to confirm that "There's decorum for the members—we've asked for that—there's no language that I'm aware of pertaining to a witness."

House Oversight Committee hearing goes off the rails when Hunter Biden's former business partner Tony Bobulinski calls out Reps. Jamie Raskin and Dan Goldman for lying on behalf of the Biden Crime Family. pic.twitter.com/Xny4VTbhVc — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 20, 2024

In 2017, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) infamously refused to let then-secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin answer any of her questions, repeatedly interrupting and declaring, “Reclaiming my time.”

Bobulinski was clearly prepared for the Democrats' efforts to undermine his testimony and had no qualms about calling them out for it.

"I hope the American people will pay close attention to this hearing," Bobulinski said in his prepared remarks. "I also hope they will understand that some Members of this Committee will engage in absurd attacks and efforts to try to deflect attention from the facts I will present by questioning my integrity, my patriotic duty to my country, and my sole focus on simply telling the truth. Don't fall for their disingenuous smokescreens and gaslighting."

"You may see me speak passionately at this hearing, but for good reason: not only was I willing to die for this great country, every single male member of my immediate family was willing to die for it too," he continued. "There once was a time when this dais would have been filled with veterans of our exceptional military, yet we can't find one on the Democratic side of the Oversight Committee. Now, tragically, it is rare to find a former Member of the Armed Services serving in Congress, and most of them are concentrated in one party."