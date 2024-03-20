Tony Bobulinski Accuses Hunter Biden of Committing Perjury, and He Has Receipts

During an impeachment inquiry hearing on Wednesday, Tony Bobulinski testified regarding his previous business dealings with members of the Biden family. During the hearing, he accused Hunter Biden of committing perjury during his previous testimony, and he called Joe Biden "a serial liar."

Advertisement

"You are presented with two narratives in this investigation," Bobulinski said in his opening statement, which was received by PJ Media. "A false one being pushed by Joe Biden, a serial liar and fabulist now under this impeachment investigation for public corruption; his brother Jim Biden, a 75-year-old man who cannot keep his lies straight, including under oath; and his son Hunter Biden, a chronic drug addict facing two indictments with twelve counts."

Bobulinski continued, "You also have before you the truth, confirmed by multiple Biden family business partners over many years and backed up by mountains of irrefutable evidence, including text messages, emails, documents and recordings."

He then accused Hunter Biden of lying throughout his testimony to Congress last month and committing "egregious" perjury, and he came with receipts.

The first example of Hunter's perjury, according to Bobulinski, was when he claimed, "I officially began to do work for CEFC when the — when I received a retainer from CEFC in early — or spring of 2017."

Bobulinski explained why this was not true.

Why, then, did Hunter yell at CEFC Executive Director Zang in front of his entourage as I sat right next to him in New York City on Sunday May 7th, 2017? Hunter was adamant that he was owed the rest of the $20 Million CEFC had committed to paying for the work he had claimed he had done in prior years.

Advertisement

The next example was when Hunter replied "yes" when he was asked, "[Joe Biden's] never interacted with any of your business associates. Is that correct?"

Bobulinski explained why Hunter's response was not true.

Hunter arranged the meeting between his father and me at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on May 2, 2017. The sole reason Hunter wanted me to meet his father was because I was the CEO of Sinohawk, the Bidens’ partnership with CEFC. I was a business associate. In his transcript, Hunter confirms that that meeting with Joe took place and incriminates his Uncle Jim for perjury by confirming it.

Related: Trump Is Now Suing Stephanopoulos and ABC News for Defamation

He also says that Hunter Biden lied to the Committee regarding crucial aspects of his financial requests and the threats he made to CEFC on July 30 and July 31, 2017.

He leveraged his father’s presence next to him in that infamous text in order to strong-arm CEFC into paying Hunter immediately and in the process defrauded the partners of Sinohawk Holdings LLC and Oneida Holdings LLC. The threat worked, as a few days later the Chinese wired $5 million dollars into a company of which Hunter owned 50%. It's important to remember that CEFC considered this money an interest-free loan to the “Biden family”, and planned to send more. I have the email from CEFC to prove it.

Advertisement

Bobulinski also accused Joe Biden's brother, Jim Biden, of lying throughout his testimony. Last week, he challenged Joe, Hunter, and Jim Biden to be subjected to polygraph tests, and he offered to do the same.