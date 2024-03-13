Tony Bobulinski Offers a Bold Challenge to Hunter Biden

On Wednesday, Hunter Biden refused an invite from House Republicans to testify in a public hearing next week alongside his former business associates. It was a bizarre move by the scandal-plagued First Son, who previously rejected an opportunity to testify behind closed doors because he wanted a public hearing instead.

Advertisement

And now, Tony Bobulinski, one of his former business associates, is calling him out.

"I was disappointed to see the news today that Hunter is running away from his chance to tell the American people the truth," Bobulinski said in a statement received by PJ Media. "He’s been adamant in wanting to go before the American people, and Oversight is now giving him that opportunity. Now is the time to step up, Hunter, as you have said you want to do. Don’t cower in the face of accountability and in this fight for truth and democracy! If by chance March 20th really doesn't work due to your multiple criminal indictments, please name the date and time and I will be happy to join you at a second hearing for the American people."

Related: Key Excerpts From Tony Bobulinski’s Testimony

"Joe Biden and Hunter Biden, along with countless members of Congress, keep claiming that they are 'fighting for our Democracy,'" Bobulinski continued. "Why don't we as a nation agree to fight for the truth! Nearly three-quarters of the American people believe the country is headed in the wrong direction, and I can’t blame them. Truth and transparency would help expose the rot at the center of our political system and begin to fix what ails us."

Advertisement

In contrast to Hunter Biden's refusal to testify, Bobulinski welcomed the chance to tell his story to Congress again next week before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. He even suggested that all witnesses be polygraphed to help determine who is being truthful.

"I am excited and happy to have the opportunity to once again share the facts with the American people," Bobulinski said. "I am deeply committed to getting the full truth before the nation. To that end, why not have all participants in the hearing be subject to polygraphs, with real time results to be viewed by the American people? What better way to ensure that the truth is being told by every witness, including Joe, Hunter and Jim Biden in any future potential hearings."

Hunter Biden's onetime business partner previously testified last month, making explosive allegations regarding Joe Biden's involvement in his family's foreign business dealings. Bobulinski asserted that Joe Biden was not merely a passive participant but an "enabler" of the family's foreign influence-peddling operations, allowing foreign actors to gain access to and influence within the U.S. government. He claimed that millions of dollars flowed directly to the Biden family because of Joe Biden's position in high office.

Advertisement

He also detailed how the Chinese Communist Party, through the China Energy Company Limited (CEFC), "successfully sought to infiltrate and compromise Joe Biden and the Obama-Biden White House" once Biden announced in late 2015 that he wasn't going to seek the presidency in 2016. "It is also not a coincidence that CEFC used the Biden family's weakest link, Hunter Biden, and the promise of large sums of money, to the tune of tens of millions of dollars initially and eventually the profits from investing billions of dollars in the United States and around the world," Bobulinski testified.