Americans Are Crankier Than Ever and These Numbers Prove It

America's world happiness ranking fell out of the Top 20 for the first time ever, with under-30 GenZers being the unhappiest of all, according to an ongoing UN survey. U.S. happiness placed just 23rd in the world, based on how respondents rated their own happiness.

Advertisement

Last year, the United States ranked 15th. But the thing to remember is that each year's score is based on a three-year running average, so we really must have messed the bed — with a big assist from Bidenomics — in 2023 to drop eight spots in one year.

Let's look at some of the good news buried in the survey, shall we?

Four out of the five Scandinavian countries fill out the top four spots and the fifth country, Norway, isn't far behind at number seven. I suspect that's because Scandinavians spend 15 hours a day drinking mead in the sauna — and don't bother me with facts after my mind has been made up.

Russia is way down in 72nd place between Moldova and Bolivia — and that's after strongman Vlad Putin had his thugs instruct everyone to answer, "Very happy, honest!' when asked. I made up that last part but, considering the laughable results of Russia's presidential election last weekend, not by much.

Communist China is in 60th place because even with the world's largest middle class and enough high-speed railroads to make an American progressive bitter with envy, Communism still sucks.

In 66th place for the second year in a row is Libya. That's impressive because Libya isn't even a country anymore since Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton ordered it to be broken in 2011.

Advertisement

We're one place ahead of Germany, which sounds nice until you remember that their idea of fun is arranging things properly and wallowing in postwar guilt. I mean, they can't even regularly top us on beer quality any longer, thanks to our microbrew revolution. Anytime the Germans manage to rank in the top 50 for happiness, that ought to make them happier still.

Sorry, Mexico, but we're still two spots above you, even as you foist all those criminals off on us across our open border and rake in plenty of fentanyl profits. Is there a tequila shortage I'm unaware of?

Afghanistan is dead last in happiness, so it's Mission Accomplished for Team Biden and the Taliban.

Let's look at the worrisome stuff now.

In America, the older you get, the happier the UN found you to be. If the survey just asked Boomers and GenXers, we'd rank in the top ten. It's the folks born in 1980 and later dragging us so far down — and I might know why.

It seems like only yesterday (it was only yesterday, Steve —editor) that I reported on a study showing that having "critical social justice attitudes" about people and politics — ie, being Woke — made a person much more likely to be "unhappy, anxious, and depressed."

Advertisement

And the young are much more likely to describe themselves as Woke.

Take the Woke away, and we're one of the happiest countries on Earth. Easier said than done, of course, but if people can't enjoy their 20s and 30s, then how are they ever going to cope with getting older?

Recommended: VIDEOS: Biden's Reelection Campaign Is Off to a Shuffling Start

P.S. Help PJ Media boost this country's happiness rating by becoming one of our VIP or VIP Gold supporters. You need independent news and analysis and we need to keep the lights on. You can join here and don't forget our massive 50% off SAVEAMERICA promo code.