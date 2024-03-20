Ant[i]-Meat: CA Researchers Push Ants as ‘Delicious’ Food

Leftists continue their quest to convince us peasants that we should stop eating meat and start devouring bugs. The latest unconvincing claim is that ants provide a tasty flavor for your delection.

The UK Times, via Climate Depot, asserts that ants can have “nutty, lemony and caramel” flavors. “Nutty” is an apt description of the wokies who are still trying to convince Westerners with access to burgers and pork chops they should imbibe insects instead.

From The Times:

Common black ants have a sour, ­vinegary taste, so can be ground and used in place of lemon juice in recipes, ­according to researchers from Cali­fornia. The chicatana ant, native to Mexico, is rare and hard to harvest. It is a delicacy and scientists found that it has a “nutty, roasty, woody and fatty” flavour. It can be used to make a smoky salsa to serve with crisps or tortillas. One chef said that it was “a cross between truffle, brown butter and a washed-rind cheese”.

There are other ant recipe suggestions in the piece, but the point is that while it is entirely your choice what you snack on, this persistent push for insect consumption is really bugging me. Why? This is not an innocent culinary quest, but rather a political ploy to convince people to stop eating meat and start eating bugs. It’s all part of the Great Reset, where our standard of living is significantly lowered, and many of our freedoms are restricted or taken away as the globalists pursue their dreams of a tyrannical one-world order.

For instance, the World Economic Forum (WEF) has repeatedly urged eating bugs to solve the fake crisis of “climate change.” WEF also planned for an Orwellian society where you “own nothing, have no privacy” and humbly thank your overlords for that.

Don’t trust WEF or anyone like them, American leftists included. One has to wonder if increasing meat prices here in America, thanks to Biden’s disastrous economy, are also part of the effort to force us to abandon burgers for bugs.

I just returned from a tour of several countries in Southeast Asia, where various types of bugs were sold as street food. Most of the people in those countries are also very poor, however. Whenever leftists point out that people in certain countries eat bugs, they always fail to note that these people often do so because they do not have the access to meat that we do. Furthermore, the globalists want us to be as poor as those bug-eating people—not to mention there is evidence that eating bugs is bad for you.

Like Mowgli in the Disney classic “Jungle Book,” you can sample ants in your food if you want. But don’t be surprised if, in the long run, like Mowgli, you find that the “bare necessities” the globalists want to allow you aren’t satisfying, and you prefer a steak and the prosperous American dream.