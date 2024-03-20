Christine Blasey Ford Never Actually Said Kavanaugh Tried to Rape Her

Christine Blasey Ford made waves when she accused Justice Kavanaugh of — something. She is back in the news again, now that she is peddling a book about the Kavanaugh kerfuffle that almost derailed his appointment to the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

FACT-O-RAMA! Blasey Ford hoovered $647,610 from a GoFundMe after testifying against Kavanaugh. Disgraced former FBI agent Peter Strzok took in $453,213 from the same site. Strzok and Blasey Ford also got tasty book deals. It's amazing how much money leftists can make when they oppose Republicans.

Somehow, and I'm sure this wasn't an accident, the nation believed Blasey Ford accused Kavanaugh of raping her. But that's not what she said in court.

Blasey Ford testified that she "believed" Kavanaugh was going to rape her. She never said he attempted to.

You can watch pieces of her testimony below. She says she "believed" Kavanaugh was going to rape her at the .09-second mark.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

You can watch her full testimony and hear her say Kavanagh groped and "sexually assaulted" her. At roughly the 33:00 minute mark she stresses she "thought that Brett was going to accidentally going to kill me." The accent on "accidentally" is hers, not mine.

With corporate media attempting to rehabilitate their debunked smear operation against Brett Kavanaugh and his family, here are 21 Reasons Not To Believe Christine Blasey Ford’s Claims About Justice Kavanaugh https://t.co/vg1IlTMaEu — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 19, 2024

She never testified Kavanagh tried to rape her. Perhaps one of her several gratis lawyers informed her that a fake rape allegation might land her in the hoosegow. But she did say he sexually assaulted her.

Advertisement

Groping a woman is usually considered a form of sexual assault. Snapping a woman's thong in the state of Michigan is considered "criminal sexual assault in the 4th degree." But a fake accusation of groping isn't likely to send a woman to jail.

Democrats and their pye-dogs in the lefty news media stretched the phrase "sexual assault" into "rape." This was enough to instigate a takeover of Capitol Hill by anti-Kavanaugh Marxist groups, back when doing so was considered free speech and not an insurrection.

Despite the fact that Blasey-Ford never accused Kavanaugh of trying to rape her, every lefty wackjob in the nation decided he was a rapist.

Check out this jackpudding, stating Kavanaugh was "credibly accused of rape":

Brett Kavanaugh was credibly accused of rape, lost his fucking shit when asked about it, and was still appointed to a lifetime seat on the Supreme Court.

But do go on about Fani Willis “coming in hot” won’t you. pic.twitter.com/IkOLLWD0Jm — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 16, 2024

Apocryphal sexual accusations can be a cash cow for leftists. Ask E. Jean Caroll.

Related: The Plague of Marxists in 'Underserved Communities'

New York State conveniently enacted the Adult Survivors Act, which gave people one year to launch a civil lawsuit against someone even though the statute of limitations had expired. The same law was used against NYC Mayor Eric Adams, who has notoriously snapped at Joe Biden for the lack of federal financial help with the Big Apple's crushing number of illegal immigrants.

Advertisement

Despite a boatload of evidence that the alleged attack by Trump never happened, the jury decided "something" did take place and awarded Carroll over $83 million.

It didn't help that the judge ignored the jury and declared Trump a "rapist" anyway. Clearly, the fix was in.

By declaring something that the jury did not find, Judge Kaplan did an enormous favor to the anti-Trump side. Muddied up the verdict: The jury said Trump didn't rape Carroll, but the judge said he did. Gave support to partisans calling Trump a 'rapist.' https://t.co/NpdpvgGyIU — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 19, 2024

The left clearly hoped the civil jury would believe Carroll so the Pravda press could label him a "rapist" in this election year. That didn't happen but to a communist, facts aren't important.

Apparatchik George Stephanopoulos recently declared Trump was "liable for rape." This is untrue. Trump is now suing Stephanopoulos for defamation, but for the pinkos, the damage they intended is done. Trump's phantom "rape" verdict is now somehow real to the Bolshies and will likely pop up on social media and in the pinko press until the November election.



