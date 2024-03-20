Christine Blasey Ford Never Actually Said Kavanaugh Tried to Rape Her

Kevin Downey Jr. | 5:15 PM on March 20, 2024
Tom Williams/Pool Image via AP

Christine Blasey Ford made waves when she accused Justice Kavanaugh of — something. She is back in the news again, now that she is peddling a book about the Kavanaugh kerfuffle that almost derailed his appointment to the Supreme Court.

FACT-O-RAMA! Blasey Ford hoovered $647,610 from a GoFundMe after testifying against Kavanaugh. Disgraced former FBI agent Peter Strzok took in $453,213 from the same site. Strzok and Blasey Ford also got tasty book deals. It's amazing how much money leftists can make when they oppose Republicans.

Somehow, and I'm sure this wasn't an accident, the nation believed Blasey Ford accused Kavanaugh of raping her. But that's not what she said in court.

Blasey Ford testified that she "believed" Kavanaugh was going to rape her. She never said he attempted to.

You can watch pieces of her testimony below. She says she "believed" Kavanaugh was going to rape her at the .09-second mark.

You can watch her full testimony and hear her say Kavanagh groped and "sexually assaulted" her. At roughly the 33:00 minute mark she stresses she "thought that Brett was going to accidentally going to kill me." The accent on "accidentally" is hers, not mine.

She never testified Kavanagh tried to rape her. Perhaps one of her several gratis lawyers informed her that a fake rape allegation might land her in the hoosegow. But she did say he sexually assaulted her.

Groping a woman is usually considered a form of sexual assault. Snapping a woman's thong in the state of Michigan is considered "criminal sexual assault in the 4th degree." But a fake accusation of groping isn't likely to send a woman to jail. 

Democrats and their pye-dogs in the lefty news media stretched the phrase "sexual assault" into "rape." This was enough to instigate a takeover of Capitol Hill by anti-Kavanaugh Marxist groups, back when doing so was considered free speech and not an insurrection.

Despite the fact that Blasey-Ford never accused Kavanaugh of trying to rape her, every lefty wackjob in the nation decided he was a rapist.

Check out this jackpudding, stating Kavanaugh was "credibly accused of rape":

Apocryphal sexual accusations can be a cash cow for leftists. Ask E. Jean Caroll.

Related: The Plague of Marxists in 'Underserved Communities'

New York State conveniently enacted the Adult Survivors Act, which gave people one year to launch a civil lawsuit against someone even though the statute of limitations had expired. The same law was used against NYC Mayor Eric Adams, who has notoriously snapped at Joe Biden for the lack of federal financial help with the Big Apple's crushing number of illegal immigrants.

Despite a boatload of evidence that the alleged attack by Trump never happened, the jury decided "something" did take place and awarded Carroll over $83 million.

It didn't help that the judge ignored the jury and declared Trump a "rapist" anyway. Clearly, the fix was in.

The left clearly hoped the civil jury would believe Carroll so the Pravda press could label him a "rapist" in this election year. That didn't happen but to a communist, facts aren't important.

Apparatchik George Stephanopoulos recently declared Trump was "liable for rape." This is untrue. Trump is now suing Stephanopoulos for defamation, but for the pinkos, the damage they intended is done. Trump's phantom "rape" verdict is now somehow real to the Bolshies and will likely pop up on social media and in the pinko press until the November election.


Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey Jr. Is a comedian, columnist, and radio show host. When he isn't writing or performing, he is collecting surf records and practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment—the Atomic Bunker—looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale. You can hear KDJ crush the commies and punish the pedos on "The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show" every Monday-Friday from 10-11 am at LINEWSRADIO.com.

Category: COLUMNS
Tags: CONSERVATISM LAWFARE

