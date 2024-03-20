Illegal Alien Released on Gun Charges, Shoots Trans Illegal Alien, Authorites Can't Do Anything

You might sometimes ask yourself, what does it take for the Biden Administration to deport an illegal alien?

If this were a speech instead of a column, this is where there would be a little parenthetical note instructing me to pause for laughter. To pause for your bitter, bitter laughter.

Advertisement

Since deportation is off the table, let's scale back our ambitions just a skosh. Instead, let's ask ourselves what it takes just to get an illegal alien locked up for a spell commensurate with whatever else he or she did wrong after illegally crossing our southern border. You know, the one Presidentish Joe Biden effectively erased.

Illegal weapons possession? No way, José. An Obama-appointed judge ruled this month that illegals can carry guns. "The noncitizen possession statute, 18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(5), violates the Second Amendment as applied to Carbajal-Flores," because Judge Sharon Coleman finally found a penumbra emanating from the Second Amendment that she liked.

Involved in the killing of a cop? While I doubt this kind of thing happens very often, a Guatemalan illegal was let go after being declared "incompetent" to face charges — "partly due to the language barrier," according to the Daily Mail. As it turns out, Virgilio Aguilar Mendez didn't even know the Spanish for "don't kill cops" and had to be released.

But this next one ought to do it, right? These days, you're not allowed just to accidentally hurt the feelings of anyone claiming to be transgender — a marginalized group suddenly growing by leaps and bounds. So shooting one several times must be right out, yes? Especially when the trans-person in question is a member of another protected group, illegal aliens?

Advertisement

Yeah, no.

Early one mild morning last month, a transgender woman who recently migrated from Venezuela was waiting for a ride outside a Little Village nightclub when a driver pulled up and made an ominous remark in Spanish. “Bad gay,” he allegedly said before firing three shots at the woman around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 4. She was struck in the groin and both legs and left in critical condition, according to Chicago police records.

The suspect was a Venezuelan man — unnamed in various reports — linked by federal authorities to Venezuela's El Tren De Aragua drug and sex trafficking cartel.

"While he had been identified as the gunman and police had recovered key evidence," according to the Chicago Sun-Times, "including a shell casing and video of the Ford Explorer used in the attack — Cook County prosecutors wouldn’t bring charges." The police explained that their "one witness who can positively identify the gunman will not cooperate any further.”

It doesn't take much imagination to figure out why that might be. The shooter is on the loose and the only witness is a trans hooker who has already been shot three times.

But here's the kicker. The suspect had been arrested just two days earlier in Austin and "hit with a list of charges, including felonies for illegally possessing a gun and ammunition." But the judge there let him go, too.

Advertisement

So we have a transexual prostitute with several bullet holes, a very suspect suspect who keeps getting released, and a Venezuelan sex and drugs cartel operating here with seeming impunity.

I guess what bugs me most about all of this is that, even after today's news, we still don't know what terrible act is required for an illegal alien to get locked up — but that soon we might just find out.

Recommended: Americans Are Crankier Than Ever and These Numbers Prove It

P.S. Help PJ Media keep answering questions the Left wants to avoid by becoming one of our VIP or VIP Gold supporters. You need independent news and analysis and we need to keep the lights on. You can join here and don't forget our massive 50% off SAVEAMERICA promo code.