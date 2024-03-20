House Panel Shines Light on the 'Horrific' Organ Harvesting of Aborted Babies

A congressional panel just highlighted the obscene trafficking of aborted babies’ body parts.

It is horrific enough that abortion, the always brutal and painful murder of tiny humans in the womb, occurs at all. Even more disturbing is the fact that some Americans grow rich off trafficking the dead babies’ bodies. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) hosted a House panel Tuesday to shine a light on this corrupt and shady business, as Catholic News Agency (CNA) reported.

The panel involved pro-life individuals from different ends of the political spectrum. David Daleiden, founder of the investigative group Center for Medical Progress, provided testimony, as did Terrisa Bukovinac, founder of Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAUU). Bukovinac has called out the persecution of pro-lifers by the federal government (especially the Biden administration), and Daleiden has been legally persecuted for exposing Planned Parenthood’s body part trafficking.

During this week’s hearing, Daleiden and Bukovinac testified that Planned Parenthood and other abortion “clinics” sell aborted babies’ organs and other body parts in a “lucrative biomaterial black market.” Daleiden urged Congress to investigate the abortion industry’s baby organ harvesting. From CNA:

Greene pointed out during the panel discussion that the abortion industry operates with virtually no federal or independent oversight, allowing it to conduct illegal activities. Daleiden claimed that his undercover research has found a network of biomaterial companies partnering with Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers to obtain baby body parts for experimentation and other purposes…Daleiden also alleged that Vice President Kamala Harris was involved in a “cover-up” of the abortion industry’s organ harvesting scheme, pointing to her actions as attorney general of California.

Daleiden highlighted his undercover investigative experiences. “I’ve met with dozens of Planned Parenthood’s top abortion providers at their lavish commercial abortion trade shows sponsored by companies buying baby parts,” he stated. One of his videos, for instance, showed a Planned Parenthood executive estimating $250,000 of profit from just one biotech company, which is now known as CGT Global. The University of Pittsburgh and the University of California also paid Planned Parenthood for baby parts, including for an experiment grafting baby scalps to lab rats.

It was Kamala Harris as California AG who ordered the raid on Daleiden’s apartment to seize his footage. He was prosecuted, heavily fined, and preventing from releasing much of the footage.

National Institutes of Health (NIH) expends $108 million annually for “fetal experimentation,” CNA noted, including the rat experiment. That’s your taxpayer dollars at work. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) suggested fetal experimentation should be cut from the NIH budget, which would be an excellent start to dealing with this horrifying trafficking.

During the panel pro-life activist Bukovinac showed members of her group finding a fully intact, third-trimester dead baby boy stored in a plastic shipping container in March 2022. Bukovinac said that based on the baby’s level of development he was 33 weeks old. She said that the fact that the baby’s body was largely intact indicates he was likely killed after being delivered alive.

Pro-lifers who protested at the clinic where multiple babies were killed after being born alive were prosecuted under the Biden administration.

The Founding Fathers opposed abortion, knowing that unborn babies are humans with unique souls. For radical leftists, however, unborn babies aren’t humans — they’re commodities. Democrats are proud of viciously murdering, dismembering, and selling unborn babies for their own enrichment. America has become a morally diseased nation.