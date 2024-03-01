LGBTQ Group Promotes Event With 6-Year-Old Drag Queen

Just when you think the radical left cannot get more shameless, it always proves you wrong. The latest example involves a “drag queen” who is barely out of toddlerhood.

Heartland Pride’s Facebook page described it as an LGBTQIA+ organization for Iowa and Nebraska. The group is excitedly promoting an upcoming “ALL AGES” show that will feature drag queens — including a poor little boy who looks like a nightmare baby doll.

“Come see some of your favorite performers at Urban Abbey on Sunday, March 10, for an all ages drag show!” the Facebook post said. “The Flower Power show will feature LuLu LovelyTwirls, Babygírl T Uchawi (Drag Queen Story Hour Reader), Pollie Pocket Roxia (Drag Queen Story Hour Reader), Alex Kennedy Androgyny (Heartland Pride Royalty), and Dren Kennedy (Heartland Pride Royalty).” LuLu LovelyTwirls is the drag name for the young child you see below, whose parents should be thoroughly ashamed of themselves.

“Donations from the event will support the Heartland Youth Pride event on Friday, July 12,” the Facebook post added. As of the time I am writing this, Heartland Pride appears to have made its Facebook post and page unavailable for public viewing. Another post from an unspecified source, which Libs of TikTok shared on Twitter/X, explicitly and proudly acknowledges the boy drag queen’s age.

“Don’t forget to add this to your calendars! This will be a seriously fun, ALL AGES show with some amazing performers!” the post said. “And you will get to watch our personal favorite performer… 💖LuLu LovelyTwirls 💖6yo Drag Queen.”

The disturbing and ungrammatical post continued, “If your [sic] not familiar with our family and Lulu, i’ll [sic] link our video in the comments 😘 Big shoutout and much love to Urban Abbey and Heartland Pride on this opportunity for youth to enjoy a show!”

The post included Heartland Pride’s ad for “Flower Power,” described as a “family friendly drag show” where “All ages [are] welcome!” Urban Abbey is hosting the event, which will collect donations for Heartland Pride.

So a six-year-old in a dress, wig, and make-up will be performing on stage for a crowd of other children and wacko adults. Only a few years ago, most people would have considered this a blatant example of sexually grooming kids. Now, that opinion could get you censored on or banned from social media, even Twitter.

.@heartlandpride is promoting an "All Ages" drag event featuring a 6-year-old child drag queen who will perform in a sexualized show with other drag queens.



And they say they aren't trying to groom your kids. pic.twitter.com/t0KrixMiMz — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 1, 2024

The radical left really has lost its moral compass.

One cannot help but think of Joe Biden and his White House press secretary saying that people’s kids “belong to all of us” and there is “no such thing” as another person’s child. There’s also the New York drag activists who chanted, “We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children.” This is not about celebrating self-expression; it is about propagandizing kids into radical woke ideology.