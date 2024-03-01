Twitter's New Policy Threatens PJ Media

In October 2021, I wrote an article called "Rachel Levine Is Not the ‘First Female Four-Star Admiral’ ... Because He’s a Male."

“Even if you believe that gender is a social construct and subject to how one feels and not dependent on biology, sex chromosomes determine whether an individual is male or female,” I wrote. “Rachel Levine is 100 percent male, right down to his DNA. He is not a female. He may have grown his hair out and changed his name to a woman’s name, but that doesn’t make him a female.”

The official PJ Media Twitter account shared the article, which resulted in a temporary suspension from the platform. A year and a half later, after Elon Musk had bought the platform and promised to make it a free speech platform, Twitter's policy against “misgendering” and “deadnaming” trans people was quietly dropped. It appears to be back again.

The following appears in the platform rules and policies under "Abuse and Harassment," which were last updated in January.

Use of Prior Names and Pronouns We will reduce the visibility of posts that purposefully use different pronouns to address someone other than what that person uses for themselves, or that use a previous name that someone no longer goes by as part of their transition. Given the complexity of determining whether such a violation has occurred, we must always hear from the target to determine if a violation has occurred.

Chaya Raichik openly questioned Elon Musk about this policy, and he responded.

Using the correct sex based pronouns for someone is “harassment”? We’re being forced to lie? What about harassment in general? There are accounts who repeatedly target and harass specific individuals in an obsessive way. What constitutes “repeated” and “targeted” and why do only… — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) March 1, 2024

Despite Musk's claim that this is only about "repeated" and "targeted" harassment, no such language exists in the policy. And, even if it was, so what?

I have a policy myself. I will not be forced to affirm someone's delusion that they the opposite sex they "identify" as. I've written my fair share of articles about people who identify as transgender, and I will only recognize them as their biological sex and use the relevant pronouns. Richard “Rachel” Levine is a man. Ellen “Elliot” Page is a woman. Bruce “Caitlyn” Jenner is a man. Will “Lia” Thomas is a man. Dylan Mulvaney is a man.

I will not pretend otherwise.

Transgenderism is a mental disorder. And those who suffer from gender dysphoria need mental health care, not surgery. PJ Media will continue to refuse to bow to demands that we use “preferred pronouns” and other such nonsense. It’s one of the reasons the Left hates us and wants to silence us.

Twitter was supposed to be a free speech platform after Musk took over, but now I'm not sure it is. We will continue to tell the truth about the trans mob and everything else we report on, even at the risk of being censored, suppressed, and demonetized.