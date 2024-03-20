Would Have Been Nice If the Dems Had Worried This Much About Russia During the Cold War

The Republicans on the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability are not only serious about their jobs, but they bring a sense of humor to work as well. At least they hire social media people who have a sense of humor. Democrats are awful at Twitter/X, Facebook, and everything else, which is weird, given that so many Dem staffers are young. Their posts tend to sound like they were written by a constipated nonagenarian who is online for the first time.

Advertisement

This little gem from the Oversight Committee got a smirk out of me, then it got me thinking:

Democrats and Corporate Media every time the facts don’t go their way. 👇



🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/nE40zAzWm9 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) March 20, 2024

The Democrats have two primary monsters under their beds — former President Donald Trump and Russia. They often don't even bother to distinguish between the two. Democratic politicians and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media have been screaming "RUSSIA!" so much since 2016 that it often feels that their fear of Putin & Co. predates their hatred of Trump.

Yeah, not so much.

Most of us remember that moment in a 2016 presidential debate when Barack Obama dismissed Mitt Romney's warning about Russia being our biggest "geopolitical foe" by snarking, "...the 1980s are now calling to ask for their foreign policy back." Yuks and chortles were heard all around the Left, and dutiful media types praised the cleverness of His High Holiness the Lightbringer.

Now that — according to them — the Russian Bear is big and bad, Obama's braindead "witticism" is never mentioned in the leftmedia.

Weird, huh?

The Democrats' transition from being dismissive about Russia to finding everything about its government reprehensible was, of course, the product of political expediency. To paraphrase an old movie line: Democrat means never having to say you're sorry. They were the original "The dog ate my homework," people. Dems just couldn't admit that Donald Trump won in 2016 because he campaigned harder, and their candidate was the least likeable human being on the planet.

Advertisement

Honesty and accountability were swept under the Russia collusion hoax rug.

It was very strange seeing the Democrats suddenly so worried about Russia. The reasons they were worried were pure fiction because, even when the Democrats get something right, they get it wrong.

The Cold War didn't end until I was a young man and had already been a conservative political activist for several years. I had also been in the entertainment industry for a while by then, where I was surrounded by leftists.

I distinctly remember back in the day that Democrats were forever insisting that the Soviet Union wasn't all that bad. One couldn't mention communism or the Soviet Union without a leftist giving a lecture about the superiority of education and health care behind the Iron Curtain, especially in — you guessed it — Russia.

I am of Polish descent on my dad's side of the family and my grandparents would visit relatives in the old country during the Cold War. They never came back with any heartwarming stories about the schools or, you know, anything.

Most Democrats were married to their Soviet fairy tale though.

Now that they're at least paying lip service to being concerned about Russia, it would be helpful if they were nervous about real threats. All they're doing now is making up stories about bogeymen they need to have on standby in case Orange Man Bad beats them again.

Advertisement

It's time to start reminding them that Barack Obama said that we don't have to worry.