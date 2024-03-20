Would Have Been Nice If the Dems Had Worried This Much About Russia During the Cold War

Stephen Kruiser | 10:38 PM on March 20, 2024
AP Photo/Misha Japaridze, File

The Republicans on the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability are not only serious about their jobs, but they bring a sense of humor to work as well. At least they hire social media people who have a sense of humor. Democrats are awful at Twitter/X, Facebook, and everything else, which is weird, given that so many Dem staffers are young. Their posts tend to sound like they were written by a constipated nonagenarian who is online for the first time. 

Advertisement

This little gem from the Oversight Committee got a smirk out of me, then it got me thinking: 

The Democrats have two primary monsters under their beds — former President Donald Trump and Russia. They often don't even bother to distinguish between the two. Democratic politicians and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media have been screaming "RUSSIA!" so much since 2016 that it often feels that their fear of Putin & Co. predates their hatred of Trump. 

Yeah, not so much. 

Most of us remember that moment in a 2016 presidential debate when Barack Obama dismissed Mitt Romney's warning about Russia being our biggest "geopolitical foe" by snarking, "...the 1980s are now calling to ask for their foreign policy back." Yuks and chortles were heard all around the Left, and dutiful media types praised the cleverness of His High Holiness the Lightbringer.

Now that — according to them — the Russian Bear is big and bad, Obama's braindead "witticism" is never mentioned in the leftmedia.

Weird, huh?

The Democrats' transition from being dismissive about Russia to finding everything about its government reprehensible was, of course, the product of political expediency. To paraphrase an old movie line: Democrat means never having to say you're sorry. They were the original "The dog ate my homework," people. Dems just couldn't admit that Donald Trump won in 2016 because he campaigned harder, and their candidate was the least likeable human being on the planet. 

Advertisement

Honesty and accountability were swept under the Russia collusion hoax rug. 

It was very strange seeing the Democrats suddenly so worried about Russia. The reasons they were worried were pure fiction because, even when the Democrats get something right, they get it wrong. 

The Cold War didn't end until I was a young man and had already been a conservative political activist for several years. I had also been in the entertainment industry for a while by then, where I was surrounded by leftists. 

I distinctly remember back in the day that Democrats were forever insisting that the Soviet Union wasn't all that bad. One couldn't mention communism or the Soviet Union without a leftist giving a lecture about the superiority of education and health care behind the Iron Curtain, especially in — you guessed it — Russia.

I am of Polish descent on my dad's side of the family and my grandparents would visit relatives in the old country during the Cold War. They never came back with any heartwarming stories about the schools or, you know, anything. 

Most Democrats were married to their Soviet fairy tale though. 

Now that they're at least paying lip service to being concerned about Russia, it would be helpful if they were nervous about real threats. All they're doing now is making up stories about bogeymen they need to have on standby in case Orange Man Bad beats them again. 

Advertisement

It's time to start reminding them that Barack Obama said that we don't have to worry. 

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media!  

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: XMeWeGETTR.

Category: COLUMNS
Tags: RUSSIA

Recommended

Let's Play Chicken: The Battle Against Woke Tyson Foods Is On Kevin Downey Jr.
The EPA Is About to Outlaw Your Car Stephen Green
Christine Blasey Ford Never Actually Said Kavanaugh Tried to Rape Her Kevin Downey Jr.
Uh Oh! Team Biden Broke One of Their Top Campaign Tools Athena Thorne
Communist Cuba Is Going Under. Should the U.S. Save It? Rick Moran
New Trump Hoax Just Dropped: Jared Kushner Wants to Build Luxury Apartments in Gaza Grayson Bakich

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Biden's Bloodbath
Hong Kong's New Security Law the 'Final Nail in the Coffin' of the City's Freedom
Trump Veepstakes Takes Interesting Turn
Advertisement