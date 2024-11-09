Stories You May Have Missed This Week: Sweet Victory

Well, what a glorious and exciting week it has been! After months of stressing about this election, it is finally over. Trump not only won in a Electoral College landslide; he also won the popular vote, and the GOP has won control of the U.S. Senate and is likely to have a small majority in the House of Representatives. Words cannot described how exciting this is, and pretty soon, the national nightmare caused by the Biden-Harris administration will be over.

It really feels good. I've never been a great sleeper, but it's been rough the past few weeks, and I can tell you that I've slept so much better since Trump won.

Great things are coming for this country, but for now, if you missed any key stories from the past week, here they are.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

TINGLE: Trump's final campaign ad is pure awesome.

STAGES OF GRIEF: The media is going through them.

ROUND-UP: Here's a compilation of the media reactions to Trump's victory.

POLLSTERS: Boy, did they get in wrong.

BITTERNESS: Kamala's concession speech was bitter and divisive.

NORMIES RISING: The political realignment we all need.

SHAME: Kamala campaign hides away after Trump victory.

TRUMP FAMILY: They take a much-deserved victory lap.

SWEEP: Trump won every battleground state.

BOOM: Jack Smith's bogus charges against Trump dropped.

SEXIST FAIL: Trump selects Susan Wiles as the first female WH chief of staff.





COLUMNS

You can always count on PJ Media for some insightful commentary. Here are some of the best from the past week:

KEVIN DOWNEY JR.: Election Day's Biggest Winners Not Named Donald Trump

RABBI MICHAEL BARCLAY: America Rises as Europe Falls

GREG BYRNES: Trump Has a Mandate for Change

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: Harris Was Always Doomed

SCOTT PINSKER: Unattractive Women Are Swearing They Are Done With Men

DAVID HARSANYI: Americans Are No Longer Listening to Mass Media

ROBERT SPENCER: Where Are the Missing 11 Million Voters?

BEN SHAPIRO: Why Trump Won

MEGAN FOX: Gen X Delivered for Trump—and They're Not Afraid to Tell You Why

CHRIS QUEEN: Coma Victim Learns About 2024's Crazy Election Season

LINCOLN BROWN: The Democrat Depression Begins

C.A. SKEET: Yes, Dobbs Was Worth It

VIP

VIP

The following articles are exclusive to VIP members.

BREATHE: It's over, and we can now relax.

REALITY: Kamala Harris was a sacrificial lamb.

ORWELL IN ACTION: Biden wants credit for the coming Trump recovery.

THE REASON: Why voters picked Donald Trump.

THE REASON: Why voters rejected Kamala Harris.

BLAME GAME: Joe Biden is not the reason that Kamala Harris lost.

NOSTRADAMUS FAIL: Allan Lichtman was wrong, but not because his model failed.

THE VIEW: Watch it for the schadenfreude.





CARTOON

Pollsters were calling this election a coin flip. Were they right, or were they just too afraid to make an actual prediction?

For more Margolis & Cox cartoons, click here.