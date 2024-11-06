Trump Family Takes Well-Deserved Victory Lap

Donald Trump was propelled to victory yesterday by We the People and a dedicated team of loyal friends, staff, and especially family.

Trump’s children, in-laws, and grandkids are thrilled Donald is heading back to the White House. After all, if the Democrats had had their way, he would’ve been either dead or going to prison by now. Instead, he has achieved an historic political comeback and will be only the second president in American history to serve two nonconsecutive terms.

The whole squad pic.twitter.com/5yQVkFiney — Kai Trump (@KaiTrumpGolfs) November 6, 2024

Melania Trump, who will thankfully be replacing Jill Biden as our First Lady, was serious and bent on unifying America in her message. “The majority of Americans have entrusted us with this important responsibility,” she posted on X. “We will safeguard the heart of our republic – freedom. I anticipate the citizens of our nation rejoining in commitment to each other and rising above ideology for the sake of individual liberty, economic prosperity, and security.”

She ended with a laudatory prediction, “American energy, skill, and initiative will bring together our best minds to propel our nation forward forevermore.”

Trump’s son Don Jr. was more gleeful and humorous in his reactions. After a year of anxiety and hard work, Don Jr. is overflowing with high spirits. “Pro tip: if you want to see the most entertaining television in the history of television tune into The View tomorrow!” Don posted (the woke women who host The View did in fact have a major meltdown over Kamala Harris’s loss). He mocked CNN’s Jake Tapper for being surprised that Kamala did not outperform Biden, citing her Democrat primary loss: “So you’re saying 99% of Democrat primary voters in 2020 weren’t wrong?”

So you’re saying 99% of Democrat primary voters in 2020 weren’t wrong? https://t.co/BNxf1vRM3L — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 6, 2024

Don Jr. also shared a February image of ousted Democrat candidate Joe Biden with glowing laser eyes and joked, “We did it Joe!!” He added later, “The only person happier than me this morning. [sic] has to be Joe Biden,” and requested followers to share memes; “This is going to be glorious. 😉”

We did it Joe!!! https://t.co/3JE4emIBm2 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 6, 2024

🤣🤣🤣 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 6, 2024

Lara Trump, RNC co-chair and the president-elect’s daughter-in-law, worked overtime to secure our elections from fraud and prevent low turnout and can celebrate a job well done. “It’s been the honor of a lifetime to be the Co-chair of the @GOP,” she posted. “@ChairmanWhatley & I massively streamlined the organization, set fundraising records and achieved our only two objectives: 1. Get out the vote (which we did in record numbers) & 2. Protect the ballot — with our election integrity operation of 230,000 poll observers & workers and 3,500 attorneys.”

She ended with congratulations “to our entire organization on this incredible victory and especially to @realDonaldTrump !” Her husband Eric, Donald Trump’s son, praised his wife, “Congratulations @LaraLeaTrump! You put your heart and soul into the job and proved them all wrong!”

Trump’s granddaughter Kai posted a photo of the two of them with the comment, “No one works harder or cares more about the American people. Congratulations Grandpa, I love you!”

It will certainly be a great improvement to have the Trump family instead of the corrupt Biden family in the White House once again.