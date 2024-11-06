Did Trump Win the Catholic Vote by 15 Points?

It turns out that skipping the Al Smith dinner, touting no exceptions for abortion, and insulting Jesus Christ were not good campaign strategies for Democrat VP Kamala Harris. Exit polls indicate Donald Trump might not only have won the Catholic vote but won it by a staggering margin.

Harris did everything she could this campaign season to belittle Catholics and emphasize her total disregard for freedom of religion. From locking up pro-lifers to breaking a years-long tradition of presidential candidate attendance at a major Catholic dinner, Kamala made it perfectly clear that she did not respect American Catholics nor believe they have a right to disagree with her views in the public square.

Trump, in contrast, courted the Catholic vote, chose a Catholic VP, and promoted Catholic saints and feast days. Is it such a surprise that Catholics weren’t all in on Kamala?

Breitbart emphasized the importance of Trump’s apparent blowout with Catholics, noting that the Catholic vote “is a reasonable indicator of who will win the American Presidency.” It seems that was fully justified last night:

According to a Washington Post exit poll, Trump won the national Catholic vote Tuesday by 56 percent to 41 percent. Similarly, an NBC exit poll found that Catholic voters favored Trump in 10 key swing states by a 15-point margin, with 56 percent of the vote going to the former president and only 41 percent going to Harris. While Trump and running mate J.D. Vance actively courted the Catholic vote, Vice President Kamala Harris seemed bent on alienating Catholics in every way possible, a tactic that served her poorly on election day.

Kamala thought she could insult her voters with impunity, but she learned her lesson the hard way on Election Day.

This Saturday, October 19, 2024, is the 40th Anniversary of the Martyrdom of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko, a truly great Catholic priest, who was the source of tremendous spiritual strength for the Polish Solidarity Movement and, indeed, the entire nation of Poland, in the 1980s.… pic.twitter.com/9HIFtRQbka — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2024

Donald Trump has signaled his respect for Catholicism and Catholic prayers numerous times, from playing “Ave Maria” at his rallies to signing a Commemoration for Polish martyr Fr. Jerzy Popiełuszko and sharing social media posts about Our Lady, St. Michael, and All Saints’ Day. Trump also chose JD Vance, a Catholic, as his 2024 running mate. The President-elect has emphasized the importance of freedom of religion and made a point of attending the Al Smith dinner that Kamala skipped.

Wishing everyone a Blessed and Happy All Saints’ Day! pic.twitter.com/5VlPkCJ7M5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2024

Besides breaking presidential nominee tradition by not showing up to the Al Smith dinner, Kamala emphatically declared not long before the election that she did not believe in any religious exemptions for abortion, which follows her track record of supporting legislation to force Catholic institutions to accept transgenderism and abortion. The Biden-Harris administration has arrested and jailed Christian pro-lifers for peaceful protests, too, and Christian Jan. 6 prisoners have reportedly had their ability to practice their faith restricted.

If the exit polls are accurate, and Trump really did win the Catholic vote by 15 points, it is a fitting rebuke of the Democrat vice president who told people who claimed that “Christ is king” that they were at the wrong rally. American Catholics have now told Kamala she was the wrong candidate for president.