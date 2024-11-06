Report: Special Counsel to Drop Charges and Leave Before Trump Takes Office. But Before You Go, Jack...

The Department of Justice has announced Jack Smith is being shown the door and dissolving his federal cases before Donald Trump takes office. Those cases are the inert January 6 case and the moribund presidential documents case. Before Smith goes, someone who's not a Chris Wray flunky should lock down his office, confiscate all electronics, and prevent a Hillary Clinton-like bleach bit and shredding party.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, who heads the so-called "Justice" Department, just realized that his office, and by extension, his illegally appointed special counsel, can't bring charges against a sitting president of the United States. Odd that it hasn't stopped them from conjuring cases against Trump before, Presidential Records Act, ethics, and the law be damned.

Instead of hosting a bleach bit and shredding party as he probably is doing right now, Smith should back away from the office, place his hands behind his back, and get ready for the zip ties — that is, if there is real justice in this world.

"The DOJ, where Jack Smith works, can not prosecute a sitting president.



Fox News is told that Jack Smith will be gone from his post as special counsel, meaning the cases will be gone before Trump takes the oath of office on January 20,"@davidspunt @FoxNews… pic.twitter.com/3XoVnU3BP7 — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) November 6, 2024

Garland illegally named Smith in 2022 as a special counsel even though Smith didn't work for the Justice Department, a prerequisite of the special counsel law. This is what Florida Judge Aileen Cannon ruled when she tossed out Smith's bogus Mar-a-Lago classified documents case. You'll recall that one, where Joe Biden green-lighted an FBI raid on the former president of the United States of America to claw back — what exactly?

Garland orchestrated this raid, Biden had to remove executive privilege in order to accomplish it, and FBI Director Chris Wray was all-in — because Orange Man Bad, according to Trump legal adviser Mike Davis.

The news came on the heels of a Jonathan Turley piece in which he acknowledged that Trump was planning on firing Smith on day one of his administration.

After years of thrill-kill prosecutions, the thrill is gone for lawfare warriors. Election Day’s greatest losers may be special counsel Jack Smith, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Donald Trump’s victory was the largest jury verdict that some of us anticipated for years of unrelenting weaponization of the legal system.

Turley, a constitutional law professor, says the state cases facing Trump are falling apart in real-time, anyway. Read his piece.

Jack Smith is not an objective arbiter of justice. Just look at the video I took of his timeline on the X social media platform.

Later, former Trump Attorney General, Bill Barr, said that Biden and Garland should drop the charges against the president-elect for the sake of unity.

Something tells me that the Trump legal team doesn't have "unity" as one of its top priorities at the moment. There's a moral reckoning in the offing.

Get ready, Jack.