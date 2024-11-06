The Democrat Depression Begins

When I was growing up, my parents fancied themselves elite, erudite liberals. Be that as it may, every Saturday night, "Hee Haw" was on in my house. The most famous song ever to come out of that series went like this:

Gloom, despair, and agony on me Deep, dark depression, excessive misery If it weren't for bad luck, I'd have no luck at all. Gloom, despair, and agony on me!

In addition to the anticipated rage, the Left has already begun its descent into a bottomless pit of gloom, despair, and agony.

Topping the leaderboard is none other than Van Jones. The Daily Caller notes that Jones took the airwaves last night, playing the role of the Oracle of Certain Destruction. He opined:

I’m thinking about the people who are not a part of anybody’s elite who are hurting tonight. There are African-American women who know a little bit about being talked down to. And know a little bit about having their economic dreams crushed. Who tried to dream a big dream over the past couple months. And tonight, they’re trading in a lot of hope for a lot of hurt.

Jones went on to express his fear that minorities, the poor and ordinary people, the non-elites, would be starting the day in fear on Wednesday. Unwittingly, Jones emphasized one of the biggest drivers in this election: the elites. What Jones fails to recognize is that people of all colors, origins, nationalities, and even orientations spent a great deal of time looking at themselves and one another.

They came to the conclusion that, unlike Jones and the rest of the doomsayers, they were not part of the elite. Furthermore, they realized the elites were the problem. Those who jumped ship broke their previously assigned ranks because they understood that the elites had sold them a bill of goods. The elites may realize that people are no longer listening to them. And so begins the depression. The forecasts of misery, oppression, poverty, and Lord knows what else.

Of course, it isn't just the glitterati slipping into sackcloths and heaping ashes on their heads. Plenty of unknowns are getting in on depression. This is the introduction to an op-ed in The National Catholic Reporter entitled "Hope in a Time of Darkness."

We now must live with our worst fears. The incompetent, dishonest, divisive, and authoritarian-prone Donald J. Trump again has been elected president of the United States. In time, volumes of books will attempt to explain this colossal lapse of judgment. Sooner explored are the dire consequences of this election for our nation, wider human family, and the planet.

And the winner for Best Actor in a Dramatic Role is...

Depression does more than give its addicts a place to wallow in self-pity and narcissism. Depression can be converted into fear, and the Left loves to leverage fear. To be fair, these people, the famous and not-so-famous, are not just indulging in an emotional vice. They really are depressed. They are depressed because they realize they are in danger of no longer being the gatekeepers of policy, information, public opinion, and a slew of other arenas. Last night, they got the message that the American people just aren't that into them anymore.