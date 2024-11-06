WATCH: Kamala Harris Concedes With Bitter, Divisive Speech

After refusing to concede Tuesday evening, Kamala Harris showed up late to her own concession speech at Howard University Wednesday afternoon. I've never looked forward to hearing her speak — ever — but today I did. So I was more than a bit annoyed that she was nearly twenty minutes late.

Be that as it may, it was quite the show. Tim Walz looked like he was in tears, which certainly fit the bill.

Kamala Harris’s concession speech was a blend of the obligatory humble platitudes but included its fair share of pointed, bitter undertones, making it hard to discern if she was truly conceding or rallying for a future fight.

She opened with an awkward repetition of “Good afternoon” as she tried to settle herself for the moment (rather than the cheering crowd), setting a strangely tense tone from the start.

“So let me say my heart is full today,” she began. “My heart is full today, full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me, full of love for our country, and full of resolve.”

“The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for,” she continued, before striking a more defiant tone. “But hear me when I say, hear me when I say, the light of America's promise will always burn bright, as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting.”

As she continued, she eventually acknowledged President-elect Trump in a way that felt perfunctory at best, saying she had “congratulated him on his victory” and promised “a peaceful transfer of power.” She said that “a fundamental principle of American democracy is that when we lose an election, we accept the results. That principle, as much as any other, distinguishes democracy from monarchy or tyranny.” This felt like a not-so-subtle dig at Trump, whom she falsely accuses of “inciting an insurrection.”

At one point, Harris seemed to fight back tears, and her focus quickly pivoted away from unity as she stressed, “I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign, the fight for freedom, for opportunity, for fairness, and the dignity of all people.” Here, it was clear that she was not merely conceding but rallying her supporters to resist, urging them to continue her cause even as she reluctantly accepted the electoral result.

Harris then moved into familiar policy territory, issuing a promise that she “will never give up the fight” for issues like “a future where Americans can pursue their dreams… where the women of America have the freedom to make decisions about their own body,” yada, yada, yada.

In a typical concession speech, one might expect a call for unity or cooperation, but Kamala really leaned into divisive rhetoric, declaring her side’s values as the correct vision for the country.

Appealing to the “young people who are watching,” Kamala said, “It’s okay to feel sad and disappointed, but please know it’s going to be okay… don’t ever give up.”

“The important thing is, don’t ever give up," she continued. "Don’t ever stop trying to make the world a better place.” Her tone carried an unmistakable message that the ideals of her campaign should live on in opposition to the new Trump administration.

And to that point, she said, “I know many people feel like we are entering a dark time,” a line that painted the incoming administration as a step backward for the country.

You can watch the entire concession speech here (skip to approximate 24 minutes into the video):