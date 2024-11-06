Pathetic Harris Campaign Hides Away After Trump Victory

In a historic election night, President-elect Donald Trump won a decisive victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, securing his second non-consecutive term in the White House. The signs pointing to a good night for Trump came relatively early, as Trump was overperforming in non-battleground states, expanding his margins, and defying the conventional wisdom of the liberal media.

Trump’s victory makes him the second president in history to achieve two non-consecutive terms, a feat Grover Cleveland accomplished in 1893. We spent much of the election under the impression from pollsters that this race was a coin flip, even though it wasn't. Trump appears poised to sweep all of the battlegrounds — a huge achievement.

The win caps off a whirlwind campaign season that began with Joe Biden running for reelection, then dropping out after a disastrous debate performance spooked party brass who forced him out. Kamala was quickly anointed his successor, and she ran an abbreviated campaign, but the polls quickly tightened, suggesting that she had invigorated the party and closed the enthusiasm gap.

And then everything changed. Trump's early vote strategy worked wonders, and then the Election Day turnout also showed he was going to do really well.

Naturally, reports flooded in about the excitement and joy from Trump HQ, while the mood was somber and defeated at Kamala HQ. Eventually, the Harris-Walz campaign cut off communication with the media, and then we saw Trump secure crucial wins in battleground states like North Carolina and Georgia, setting up the anticipated blue wall scenario. And then, in a stunning comeback story, Trump was projected to have surpassed the 270 electoral votes needed for the presidency.

It was glorious.

Yet in the hours following the election, Harris’s campaign has been strikingly silent. Two sources familiar with the campaign’s response told Fox News the Harris team has gone completely “radio silent” since the U.S. media called the race for Trump early Wednesday morning.

Fox News reports that her campaign has not issued any post-election talking points to surrogates, donors, or influencers — a highly unusual move for a team that had been aggressively engaging its base just days ago.

Kamala Harris is reportedly expected to break her silence later today, with a concession speech scheduled for 4 p.m. at her alma mater, Howard University.

All eyes will be on her response, and PJ Media will be here to report on it, as her campaign’s radio silence has only amplified the anticipation for what she will say to her supporters and party members reeling from a disastrous end to her 2024 campaign.

We've won a critical election, but the fight is far from over.

