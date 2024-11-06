Watch How the Mainstream Media Freaked Out Over Trump's Victory

They told us liberal women would deliver a Roe-vember. They told us there would be massive Puerto Rican backlash against Trump. They called Trump a fascist, Hitler, and a threat to democracy. In the end, the American people weren't buying it, and they sent Trump back to the White House.

Advertisement

And it is glorious.

Trump not only won an Electoral College landslide (he's likely to get 312 Electoral College votes in the end) but he's also projected to win the popular vote. A true mandate if there ever was.

And the liberal media absolutely freaked out.

Over at MSNBC, Joy Reid was absolutely unhinged:

We have officially entered the "Blame White Women" portion of this evening's program pic.twitter.com/BJZXdGhcTu — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) November 6, 2024

Jonathan Capehart on PBS had quite the meltdown:

It's MELTDOWN time for Jonathan Capehart on PBS. I am "mystified" that Trump is gaining support from 2020, the twice-impeached, four-times-indicted, convicted of 34 felony counts. After Madison Square Garden!? "Who are we as a country?...I'm not sure I like it!" pic.twitter.com/lSRpSSQsiz — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) November 6, 2024

Juan Williams totally embarrassed himself on Fox News:

ICYMI: Juan Williams made an ass out of himself on Fox News on election night. pic.twitter.com/M7VmUdx1DD — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 6, 2024

CNN was reluctant to acknowledge Trump's victory

Advertisement

Though they haven't called it yet, CNN seems resigned to a Trump victory.

"At this point it's a narrow defeat for Harris."

"She could not outrun the Biden economy." pic.twitter.com/NP32fDxciy — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 6, 2024

Related: Trump Victory Media Roundup: Establishment Goes Through the Stages of Grief

MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle blamed misinformation for Kamala's defeat:

MSNBC's resident A.W.F.U.L. Stephanie Ruhle blames misinformation for Harris's loss in NC and tells Tar Heel State voters that "you get what you get". pic.twitter.com/XavDgO51D6 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) November 6, 2024

CNN's Van Jones blamed sexism and racism, and cried a little:

Like clockwork: CNN's Van Jones blames sexism and racism for why Kamala lost https://t.co/qI4cDde7Gz — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 6, 2024

David Axelrod deluded himself into thinking that Kamala was over-performing expectations:

This might be the best clip of the night, though: CNN's Jake Tapper wanted to see where Kamala overperformed Joe Biden.

Advertisement

🏆Best clip of the night goest to Anderson Cooper and CNN 🏆pic.twitter.com/JSBcOyfOCK — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) November 6, 2024

Kamala Harris didn't overperform Joe Biden in a single county.

Back to MSNBC. Chris Hayes blasted the Electoral College, even though Trump won the popular vote.

MSNBC's Chris Hayes is already crying about scrapping the Electoral College. pic.twitter.com/RBAfFSFERZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024

And MSNBC's Symone Sanders became almost unintelligible: