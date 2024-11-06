Watch How the Mainstream Media Freaked Out Over Trump's Victory

Matt Margolis | 9:08 AM on November 06, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

They told us liberal women would deliver a Roe-vember. They told us there would be massive Puerto Rican backlash against Trump. They called Trump a fascist, Hitler, and a threat to democracy. In the end, the American people weren't buying it, and they sent Trump back to the White House.

And it is glorious. 

Trump not only won an Electoral College landslide (he's likely to get 312 Electoral College votes in the end) but he's also projected to win the popular vote. A true mandate if there ever was. 

And the liberal media absolutely freaked out.

Over at MSNBC, Joy Reid was absolutely unhinged:

Jonathan Capehart on PBS had quite the meltdown:

Juan Williams totally embarrassed himself on Fox News:

CNN was reluctant to acknowledge Trump's victory

Related: Trump Victory Media Roundup: Establishment Goes Through the Stages of Grief

MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle blamed misinformation for Kamala's defeat:

CNN's Van Jones blamed sexism and racism, and cried a little:

David Axelrod deluded himself into thinking that Kamala was over-performing expectations:

This might be the best clip of the night, though: CNN's Jake Tapper wanted to see where Kamala overperformed Joe Biden.

Kamala Harris didn't overperform Joe Biden in a single county.

Back to MSNBC. Chris Hayes blasted the Electoral College, even though Trump won the popular vote.

And MSNBC's Symone Sanders became almost unintelligible:

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

