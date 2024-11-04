Trump's Epic Final Campaign Ad Will Literally Give You Chills

Matt Margolis | 12:42 PM on November 04, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

If you haven’t seen Donald Trump’s final campaign ad of the 2024 campaign, it is amazing. It’s a powerful closing statement to his supporters, which encapsulates not just his vision for America, but also a broader narrative that resonates with many voters. 

The ad begins with Trump asking a monumental question: “What will we do with this moment? How will we be remembered?”

Then he says, “Look at the opportunities before us.”

The ad doesn’t just feature Trump. It includes a diverse lineup of voices that collectively highlight the stakes of this election.

Tulsi Gabbard speaks next. We see her looking out at a Hawaii beach. 

“This election really isn’t about the left versus the right,” she says in the voiceover. “It’s about we, the people, choosing our government and the choice between freedom versus tyranny.” 

Next up is Robert F. Kennedy Jr., addressing the health challenges facing families today. He states, “Nobody has a chronic disease burden like we have. Why are we allowing this to happen to our children? Ultimately, the only thing that will save our country is if we choose to love our kids more than we hate each other.”

Nicole Shanahan, Kennedy’s former running mate before he dropped out of the race, also appears in the video.

“What is going on here is deeper than politics. It is deeply spiritual,” she says. “We are being called to rise above the hatred and the fear and the evil.” 

Echoing this call for compassion, JD Vance reminds viewers of the fundamental values that bind communities together.

“We need to remember above and beyond that we must love our neighbors, that we must treat other people as we hope to be treated.” 

The next speaker in the ad, Vivek Ramaswamy, adds a youthful perspective into the mix: “You wanna be a rebel? You wanna be a hippie? You wanna stick it to the man? Show up on your college campus and try calling yourself a conservative.” 

The next Trump surrogate you hear from is Elon Musk, who offers an optimistic view of America’s future, declaring, “America is gonna reach heights that it has never seen before," he says before shouting, "The future is gonna be amazing!” 

Kennedy speaks again after that, "Don't you want healthy children?" he asks. "Don't you want a president that's gonna make America a healthy champion?"

And then we see a clip of Shanahan, saying, "I come to you today as a former Democrat. I will be a first-time Trump voter tonight."

The ad ends with Donald Trump, saying “The people dreamed this country, and it’s the people who are making America great again.” 

You have to watch it to get the full impact.

This ad is brilliant because it expertly weaves together a diverse array of voices and perspectives. It doesn’t make the election about Donald Trump, but about a movement that transcends traditional political boundaries. By featuring the voices of Gabbard, Kennedy, and Musk, the ad taps into a broader sentiment of unity and shared purpose, appealing to a wide audience that includes disillusioned voters from both sides of the aisle.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

