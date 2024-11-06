Yes, Dobbs Was Worth It

Ever since the Dobbs decision, the electoral backlash in the 2022 midterms and our referendum losses in states like Ohio, Kansas, and Kentucky have put us pro-lifers on an unexpected defense. Even in our election victory last night, several states passed amendments enshrining abortion rights (albeit with limits). We ask ourselves, was Dobbs worth fifty years of trouble? Did we win a Pyrrhic victory? Did we overplay our hand? What was the point of overturning Roe only to have dozens of separate states (many of them red) legislate constitutional protections for abortion?

The (re)reelection of Donald Trump should put this self-doubt to rest, for the following reasons.

First, much like the Right with Obamacare, the Left will lose steam on the abortion issue. Not that we should have lost steam about Obamacare, but it was inevitable as time went on. Right now, the Left is going absolutely berserk over abortion, to the point where the entire Kamala campaign centered around this single issue. But that, too, will now fade somewhat. Last night just proved that it's not enough to win every single election.

Second, Trump will hopefully be able to install more Supreme Court justices during his second term. Thomas and Alito should take the honorable path (that Ginsburg should have done) and retire while their party controls both the presidency and Senate. A lasting 6-3 majority (or greater?) will be able to further codify Dobbs, as well as any state-level restriction, over the next decade or so.

Third, Republicans are finally beginning to learn how to play the long game. Democrats never take electoral losses as an indication that they should stop plowing full steam ahead with their twisted agendas. They're more than willing to lose a few midterms here, a few referendums there, in the single-minded pursuit of their desires. And eventually, they win. Obamacare is legal. Men play in women's sports. Illegal aliens are owed welfare.

But abortion seems to be the one issue for which Republicans have been willing to do the same, to keep plowing forward regardless of the popularity of our positions at any given point in time. This is right, because abortion is wrong, pure and simple. And after our 2018 loss, 2020 loss, and 2022 near-loss, we're finally back on our feet. We are slowly clawing back ground we've lost since Roe. Last night's referendum results on abortion were largely discouraging. But looking at the big picture, we are in a better position now than we've been since 1973, with more laws in place than ever before that are not in danger of being overturned by an activist judiciary.

The foundation of this debate isn't about "reproductive choice;" it's about the sanctity of life. When the Aztecs slaughtered millions of innocent people, they at least thought they were placating angry deities. What's our excuse? What are we placating besides our desire to live hedonistic, responsibility-free lifestyles completely detached from the consequences of our actions? Any society that sacrifices its own children for its own convenience is the very definition of "deplorable."

And lest anyone think I'm blaming women for the abortion debate, allow me to clarify. For every monster celebrity or influencer who celebrates abortion as a positive good, one wonders how many pregnant women would have made the "choice" to keep their baby but were pressured by the would-be father to abort with the threat of abandonment if she didn't. Abortion mills don't perform exit surveys — they're just there for the payoff. But if we could examine the true motive behind every abortion, I'd bet money that a significant number of them, if not a solid majority, were the product of coercion by the sniveling, selfish coward of a "man" who supports women's choice so long as the "choice" is exactly what he wants her to do.

So keep fighting the good fight. Do the research. Arm yourselves with the medical facts about abortion procedures, about fetal viability, about fetal tissue sales by Planned Parenthood butchers. Stay on the offense. Don't attack "choice;" make them defend murder. A few pictures showing what an aborted fetus looks like usually ends the "It's just a clump of cells" argument pretty quickly.

And never retreat from the fact that abortion is, in fact, murder. By every biological, medical, and ethical standard, it is murder. This isn't an issue to be civil about. This isn't a tax hike. This isn't a restriction on how close I can walk near a post office while armed. This is straight-up, unabashed murder of our most vulnerable and innocent, committed largely so that our privileged lives aren't inconvenienced.

We have a moral imperative to oppose this grotesque leviathan in all its forms, wherever we encounter it. Fight as though the salvation of babies' lives matters more than the social acceptance of your peers. America has killed more innocents than Hitler and Stalin combined. We have front-row seats to the American Holocaust, in which a large chunk of the audience applauds and claps whenever another baby is torn limb from limb by a Nazi pretending to be a doctor. What's more important, stopping infanticide or hoping the psychopath in the next seat doesn't call you mean names for doing so?

Forget what the history books will say, and forget how posterity will remember us. Unless public education is drastically revamped, we'll be cast as the villains. Who cares? The weight of our consciences and the judgment of God should outweigh whatever temporal concerns we harbor. We all one day will be faced with the question: What were we doing to resist the forces of evil aligned against the least of our brothers and sisters?

Yes, Dobbs was worth it. If this fifty-year fight saved a single baby's life, it was worth it. Keep fighting, keep trudging forward, keep changing hearts and minds. I'm convinced that most people are inherently good, and that if most pro-choice voters knew exactly what abortion was and what it entailed, they'd reconsider their position.

Right now, there are children and babies alive because of your efforts. We have the glorious righteousness of our cause, and the persecutions from our well-funded adversaries only strengthens our resolve.