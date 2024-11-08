Election Day's Biggest Winners Not Named Donald Trump

As of Election Day, I must be a 1979 Toyota Tercel because oh, what a feeling!

Wow, that was awkward.

I've been watching the wind-up media puppet pundits trying to downplay Trump's victory by saying, "Trump isn't the first president to win non-consecutive terms; that was Grover Cleveland."

Yes, but the timing of Trump's terms isn't what makes his win historic Biblical.

CLARIFICATION FOR IDIOTS-O-RAMA! Trump's victory isn't historic simply because his two terms are not consecutive, but he also dodged four bogus trials intended to bankrupt and imprison him, one bullet, and three, oops now four, other attempts to assassinate him. NO ONE has ever done that in U.S. history. I want to thank Democrats and the deep state swamp wigglers for making Trump a legend.

Whether it is my Detroit Red Wings thrashing my fiancee's team, the NY Islanders, or my president beating the potato salad out of a vapid, talent-free deep-state hack, I typically don't gloat, but once the globalists tried to relocate the back of Trump's head onto the faces of his fans behind him, all bets were off.

SUCK IT, LIBS-O-RAMA! Despite the attempts of lefty Mrs. Grundy pundits, Trump will forever be known as the strongest, bravest politician in American history. Your Stalin-like persecutions help him achive the unimaginable.

But Trump wasn't the only one to win on Election Day. Let's take a look at others who scored bigly after Trump pummelled the Commie Cackler into the history books.

FACT-O-RAMA! That Toyota Tercel ad is still awkward, even after watching it 24 times.

Detroit

My hometown, and a few family members in the auto industry, will be safe from the electric vehicles (EV) being pushed by the cloud-hugging prairie fairies in the Democratic Party. Sure, this is a big kick in the wontons for China, which has been hoovering the planet's cobalt supplies, necessary to build EV car batteries, but Detroiters will now continue to build real automobiles, and thus, feed their families.

Hey, let's go down this little rabbit hole;

The climate change white knights on the left push EVs as being somehow better for the weather.

China is scooping up cobalt around the world to build EV car batteries.

The Biden family took mad stacks in bribes from China.

Hunter Biden then helped China buy one of the world's largest deposits of cobalt.

Could it be possible that "climate change" is a Chinese communist hoax, perpetuated by leftists, intended to reap mountains of cheddar for the Chinese pinkos, while simultaneously trying to slow-boil Americans out of their liberties? YOU decide!

Political Prisoners

When the Biden-Harris-Pol Pot administration wasn't busy helping communist street animals burn down the country's big, blue toilet towns, they were happily locking up people who had the audacity to think differently.

Most of the January 6ers, who, "armed" with Trump flags and a few middle-aged arrhythmias, took the bait and walked through the gates opened by Capitol police, and through doors opened from the inside, will likely, finally, be set free.

US capitol police open doors for Jan 6 protestors and guide them inside pic.twitter.com/zr2msvTeVn — Todd Cefaratti (@ToddCefaratti_) August 11, 2023

Joe Biden and his vile myrmidons giddily locked up pro-lifers, including two sisters in their mid-70s who villainously prayed in front of an abortion clinic. This happened in Massachusetts, where another quisling judge released an illegal immigrant on $500 bail after he "allegedly" raped a 15-year-old disabled girl.

Peaceful pastors will likely no longer have their homes raided by Biden's well-armed Gestapo over BS charges they would later be acquitted of.

We the People

We the People just dodged a bolshie bullet that likely would have led to deep-state animals burning the Constitution on national television.

Odds are, to the detriment of the military-industrial complex, your kids are far less likely to die on a foreign battlefield. They might even soon be able to move out of your house and get their own place if they're currently financially paralyzed by Bidenomics.

We can expect gas prices and inflation to drop, and maybe working-class families can afford a steak now and then.

We will, hopefully, no longer be censored by Big Non-binary Sibling. We won't be sent to a gulag over a joke meme.

TYRANNY-O-RAMA! A man was sent to prison over a joke meme suggesting that Democrats can text in their vote. The DOJ couldn't prove anyone fell for the ruse. A Democrat posted the same joke and wasn't even arrested.

Federal judges are less likely to send pro-lifers into a gulag. Catholics won't be surveilled for attending church.

Journalists can bring us news, free of the fear of an FBI raid that sends them into their apartment building hallway in their underwear.

Illegal immigrants will no longer be free to cross our borders and live off of our tax dollars, not to mention taking over apartment complexes and raping and murdering kids and women across the nation.

Free speech and the Second Amendment are, for the foreseeable future, still the laws of the land.

I can't see Trump allowing a spy balloon to hover over our military bases.

Whistleblowers from the FBI and IRS will no longer be punished for their honesty.

GESTAPO-RAMA! An FBI whistleblower alleges that 665 dirty FBI employees left the agency to avoid taking repsonibility for their misconduct.

Now for the bad news. Not to be a Debbie Downey, Jr., (see what I did there?) but the devil isn't going away because of an election. Trump is in danger again. Communist soy bois are taking to the streets again.

Huge mob of protesters outside Trump tower in Chicago.



They should be happy that prices will be going down soon, wages will be going up, and our border will be secure.



Why aren’t they?pic.twitter.com/1tfkfmpjK9 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 7, 2024

The communists are sharpening their talons, and we can't be caught sitting on our hands.

As Winston Churchill once said, “Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.” It's time to take this fight to the next level.

The devil isn't going away because of an election.